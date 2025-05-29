General Hospital recap (May 28, 2025): How did Nina figure out who the real father of Sasha’s baby is?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, followed Nina as she pieced together the truth about Sasha’s baby. After a revealing chat with Maxie, Nina confirmed through a bartender that it was Michael, not Jason, who left the bar with Sasha the night before Halloween.

Nina confirmed that Michael is the real father of Sasha’s baby. She started connecting the dots after Maxie mentioned the night Sasha supposedly met a mystery man.

Maxie remembered it was the night before Halloween—the same night Sam died and Drew got into a fight at the Brown Dog. Nina questioned the bartender, who confirmed Sasha had been there and left with a man. When shown Jason’s photo, the bartender said that wasn’t him.

But when Nina showed a photo of Michael, the bartender confirmed that it was the guy Sasha left with. That gave Nina the answer she had been chasing. Earlier, Nina had assumed Jason was the father, but it didn’t make sense to Maxie. Jason had no reason to lie or cover for Sasha. That’s when Nina realized Jason would lie for Michael, not Sasha.

This piece of information puts Nina in a powerful position, especially with the custody battle heating up. She now knows a truth that neither Michael nor Sasha planned to share, and she is holding it close for the moment. What she does next is not yet known, but the facts are now clear—Michael is the father, not Jason.

General Hospital: Did Michael actually take custody of the kids?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Michael obtained emergency custody of Wiley and Amelia. The episode showed Willow and Drew trying to explain to Mac that Jason had taken the kids from their babysitter. But Mac didn’t see it as a kidnapping since Michael is their father, and he confirmed there was no crime. Meanwhile, at Carly’s house, Michael arrived with both children and told Carly he planned to spend the night there.

Carly asked how he knew to come home, and Michael said Diane had told him about the court date. Later, Mac arrived at Carly’s but left without taking action, which confirmed that Michael had done everything legally. Willow then showed up at Carly’s front door, panicking. She pleaded with Michael not to take the kids from her, saying it would destroy her.

In the car with Drew, she told him that if Michael wins the custody battle, she might never see her children again. Michael also thanked Carly for telling Diane to move forward with the custody hearing without him. At this point, Michael is acting as the legal guardian with emergency custody granted, and Willow is left trying to find a way to fight back before the next hearing.

General Hospital: What happened when Gio found out the truth about his parents?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Gio found out that Brook Lynn and Dante are his real parents, and he ran out of the house after the confrontation. He was furious that his life had been kept secret and told Dante never to touch him. Brook Lynn tried to explain, saying she gave him up for adoption as a scared teenager and didn’t even know he was her son until recently.

Gio asked if she ever came looking for him, and Brook Lynn admitted that she hadn’t. She said she didn’t want to disrupt his life, which made Gio even angrier. Emma followed Gio to the footbridge and tried to comfort him. He told her he smashed his violin because it felt like a lie after learning the truth. At the same time, Brook Lynn tried to chase after him, but Tracy told her to let him go.

In the living room, Dante asked who else knew about the baby. Chase entered and confirmed he had known for months but didn’t tell Dante at Brook Lynn’s request. This only added to Dante’s frustration. Tracy blamed Lois for starting the whole mess by keeping the secret from Ned and everyone else. The fallout from the reveal has only just begun.

General Hospital: Did Olivia and Lois have it out over the Gio secret?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Olivia confronted Lois and called her out for hiding Gio’s existence. Olivia was shocked that her childhood best friend would keep something so huge from her. She reminded Lois they were like sisters and said she would never have hidden something that important. Lois defended herself by saying Brook Lynn didn’t want anyone to know.

In General Hospital, Olivia didn’t accept that excuse. She said Lois made the decision that served her own interests, not Brook Lynn’s. Lois said she was protecting her daughter and grandson and wanted to keep Gio close. That pushed Olivia further, accusing Lois of being selfish. The confrontation worsened when Lois mentioned that Olivia never told Sonny about Dante for years. Olivia replied that it was different because she was protecting Dante from Sonny’s enemies.

She also pointed out that Gio had lost his adoptive parents while Brook Lynn and Dante were right there. Lois admitted it was hard to accept, but she thought it was too late to bring him into the truth. The fight ended with Olivia storming off. Lois was left shaken until Sonny arrived, and for the first time, someone offered her support instead of criticism.

Viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC.

