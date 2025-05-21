Who plays Nina Reeves on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Nina Reeves is a complex and central character on ABC’s long-running soap opera General Hospital. Introduced in 2014, Nina’s storylines include everything from family secrets and romantic entanglements to corporate rivalries and personal transformation.

Originally portrayed by Michelle Stafford, the role was taken over by Emmy-winning actress Cynthia Watros in 2019. Watros, known for her work on shows like Guiding Light and Lost, brought a new depth to the character.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on January 9, 2024, Watros said the following about her character on General Hospital,

"I love what the writers wrote for me and I love that Nina gets to navigate through all of these different relationships and emotions. It’s fun for an actor to do that. I mean, I’ve played good characters, or very pure characters, that never get themselves in trouble and that’s all fine and good,"

She added,

"But when you get these complex, really sort of messy characters, that makes it fun to play. So, I feel very fortunate that I get to play Nina and that she’s kind of a mess [laughs]!”

Cynthia Watros plays Nina Reeves on General Hospital

Cynthia Michele Watros, born on September 2, 1968, is an American actress known for her work in daytime and primetime television. She began her career with a breakthrough role as Annie Dutton on Guiding Light (1994–1998), earning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1998.

Watros has since built a diverse portfolio with notable roles in The Drew Carey Show, Titus, and as Libby Smith on the hit series Lost. She has also made guest appearances in series like Grey's Anatomy, House, Criminal Minds, and Hawaii Five-0.

In 2019, Watros joined the cast of General Hospital as Nina Reeves, taking over from Michelle Stafford. Her portrayal earned her critical acclaim and Daytime Emmy nominations in 2022 and 2024. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on April 29, 2024, Watros commented on her nomination,

"It's a wonderful, amazing surprise. We all go into this trying to act with our soul, especially when you have a character who is constantly in this emotional rollercoaster, you don’t just say the words, you act it with your body and soul, and you try to do the best you can every day.”

She added,

"So, when you get something like this, it’s really lovely and an amazing gift, but in all honesty, it doesn’t change your life much. You still go to work, you still do your job, you still respect these amazing actors you work with. It's just a nice day. I get to put on a fancy dress and have a reall nice dinner and I’m looking forward to it."

Nina Reeves' major arcs on General Hospital

Nina Reeves has been a part of General Hospital since 2014. She was originally presented as a wealthy heiress who was in a coma for two decades. Nina was betrayed by her mother, Madeline Reeves, who had caused the coma in order to take her inheritance and secretly give away Nina's unborn baby.

Her initial arcs were about recovery, revenge, and re-engaging with a world that had moved forward without her. One of Nina's major plots was when she was on the hunt for her long-lost daughter, which ultimately resulted in finding out that Willow Tait is her biological daughter.

This revelation brought emotional conflict, given their prior strained relationship. Nina’s relationships with Valentin Cassadine and Sonny Corinthos are also central to her character's arc. Her involvement with Sonny during his amnesia reshaped her character’s moral trajectory.

Nina also had a complex relationship with Ava Jerome. They were once competitors, but later they became close friends. However, their relationship broke down recently. This is because Ava convinced Nina to put her Metro Court shares up for sale to Jason Morgan, promising it would repair Nina's relationship with Sonny. On the contrary, this action backfired, and they eventually got divorced, and Nina cut ties with Ava.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

