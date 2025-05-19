Who is Cynthia Watros on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Cynthia Watros portrays Nina Reeves, a central figure, on General Hospital. Originally introduced in 2014, Nina's storylines have explored themes of trauma, identity, and redemption. After spending two decades in a coma due to her mother, Nina awakens to a life filled with emotional upheaval and unanswered questions.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on October 9, 2019, Watros commented on joining General Hospital:

“GH has such a great reputation, and I could be home, and soaps are this really safe place that I feel like I connect to. Daytime always sort of feels like home. It’s always been in my life, from when I started watching GL. So I felt, like, this instant pull when my agent called.”

Watros' portrayal has earned critical recognition and contributed to Nina’s prominence in General Hospital. She was nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards in 2022 and 2024.

Cynthia Watros portrays Nina Reeves on General Hospital. Nina spent 20 years in a coma after being drugged by her mother while pregnant. When she woke up, she found out that she had lost her child. This trauma set the foundation for many of her later decisions and relationships.

Later, it was revealed that Nelle Benson was her biological daughter. The discovery led to further heartbreak when Nelle died. Her romantic life has been equally tumultuous.

Her marriage to Sonny Corinthos dissolved in divorce following a series of betrayals, including the role she played in a SEC probe of Carly Spencer. Her betrayal put a strain on relations with both Sonny and Carly.

Nina's relationship with her daughter, Willow Tait, has been complicated. Her efforts to intrude on Willow's relationship with Drew Cain have ultimately pushed her away from her daughter.

Nina's own romantic history with Drew has also been addressed. The exposure of this secret could irreparably damage her bond with Willow.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on May 1, 2024, Watros commented on Nina and Drew's relationship:

"Nina and Drew didn’t care for each other much. He thought she was the reason he went to prison. Nina felt he is the reason he went to prison. There was a lot of animosity between them. She’s been going through a challenging time as she’s losing her family."

Nina's friendship with Ava is central to her storyline. However, recent events have strained their bond. Ava discovered that Nina had manipulated her into forming a strategic alliance with Portia Robinson against Drew Quartermaine. Ava felt it was more about Nina’s need for control than genuine friendship. Watros said the following about this arc on General Hospital:

"The breakup with Sonny was difficult. The breakup with Ava also was very difficult. When I read those scripts, Cynthia had to mourn that. I’ve mourned both breakups. There’s something special I look forward to when I work with a platonic girlfriend."

About Cynthia Watros

Cynthia Watros is an American actress known for her performances across daytime and primetime television. Since 2019, she has been portraying Nina Reeves on ABC's General Hospital, a performance that has garnered Daytime Emmy nominations in 2022 and 2024.

Watros commented on her nomination in a Soap Opera Digest interview on April 29, 2024.

"It's a wonderful, amazing surprise. We all go into this trying to act with our soul, especially when you have a character who is constantly in this emotional rollercoaster, you don’t just say the words, you act it with your body and soul, and you try to do the best you can every day."

She added:

"So, when you get something like this, it’s really lovely and an amazing gift, but in all honesty, it doesn’t change your life much. You still go to work, you still do your job, you still respect these amazing actors you work with. It’s just a nice day. I get to put on a fancy dress and have a reall nice dinner and I’m looking forward to it.”

Watros gained prominence with her portrayal of Annie Dutton on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light from 1994 to 1998. The role earned her the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1998. She further took on comedic roles, such as Erin Fitzpatrick on Titus (2000–2002) and Kellie Newmark on The Drew Carey Show (2002–2004).

