What role does Cynthia Watros play on General Hospital? Character details explored

When it comes to daytime TV, few shows have the staying power of General Hospital. And when it comes to performances, Cynthia Watros has carved a place on the show that makes her a household name.

Watros plays Nina Reeves in the long-running ABC soap. The actress took over the role in June 17, 2019, following Michelle Stafford's departure.

Avid fans of the sudser know Nina has been part of some of GH's most dramatic and emotional storylines. In fact, her performance on the show scored her a couple of Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Nina Reeves' character

Nina Reeves, portrayed by Cynthia Watros, has quite a dramatic backstory. She originally entered the General Hospital scene after waking up from a 20-year coma. Her mother, Madeline Reeves, secretly drugged her during pregnancy, putting her in such a dire condition.

When Nina finally awoke on May 1, 2014, she faced the harsh reality of lost decades, a missing child, and a world that had completely moved on without her.

Waking up wasn’t just a physical challenge for Nina; it was also an emotional and psychological shock. In the months following her return, she struggled with deep resentment and a desperate desire to reclaim what had been taken from her.

Nina was often erratic and impulsive, which resulted in her committing some wrongful acts. Over time, she slowly picked up the pieces of her life, turning herself into what she is today.

More about Cynthia Watros

Cynthia Watros was born on September 2, 1968, in Lake Orion, Michigan. The General Hospital actress went to Macomb Community College in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Watros received her degree in theater from Boston University, where she also took part in the Professional Actors Training Program.

Watros is famous for her role as Annie Dutton on Guiding Light. She portrayed the role from 1994 to 1998 and won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The actress also filled in as Victoria Hudson McKinnon on Another World the same year.

From 2000 to 2002, Watros appeared as Erin Fitzpatrick on Titus. She then took on the role of Kellie Newmark on The Drew Carey Show.

In 2005, the actress joined Lost as psychologist Libby. Other TV series she participated in include My Ex-Life, The Rich Inner Life of Penelope Cloud, Valley Girls, In Plain Sight, House, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital.

In June 2019, Watros talked about taking over the role of Nina Reeves from Michelle Stafford. Speaking with Michael Fairman TV, she revealed the conversation she had with her predecessor.

"We had lunch together, and I have to say, Michelle is an amazing, lovely, giving woman. Just to be able to sit across from her and talk about Nina and to talk about the show, I was just in awe of her generosity. I will always be a fan of Michelle’s. She actually reached out to me and said, ‘If you ever want to call or text…’ and I said, ‘Let’s have lunch!’ So, we found an afternoon and spent like three hours just talking about it."

To this day, Watros continues to bring in the drama as Nina Reeves on General Hospital, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

