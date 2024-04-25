Is Cynthia Watros leaving General Hospital? Current plot dynamics explored

General Hospital viewers are bidding a fond farewell to Cynthia Watros's character, Nina Reeves, following a gripping performance in the April 22 episode. In this installment, fans witnessed the culmination of two significant relationships in Nina's life, marking a poignant moment for the character that closes out her arc.

Nina Addison Reeves, a central figure in the ABC daytime soap opera, has a complex background and journey on the show. Cynthia Watros confirmed on April 23, 2024, that her character on General Hospital is saying goodbye and that she loved the journey on the soap opera.

Who did Cynthia Watros play on General Hospital?

Cynthia Watros played Nina Reeves on General Hospital, the daughter of the late Mr. Reeves and the late Port Charles socialite portrayed by Donna Mills, Madeline Reeves. The role was initially portrayed by veteran soap actress Michelle Stafford, who debuted on May 1, 2014.

Stafford exited the series on June 12, 2019, after being rehired at The Young and the Restless. Following her departure, the role was recast, with Cynthia Watros making her first appearance as Nina Reeves on June 17, 2019.

Confirming the character’s departure from Port Charles, Watros expressed her gratitude to fans on X,

Nina’s journey on General Hospital

In her childhood, Nina was indulged by her affluent father. She tended to be impulsive and could become aggressive when things didn't go her way. Nina cherished her adopted little brother, Nathan West, despite her volatile nature.

During her time at Columbia University, Nina entered into a relationship with Dr. Silas Clay and ultimately married him after their graduation. However, Silas's infidelity with Ava Jerome marred their union, resulting in Ava's pregnancy.

Nina discovered she was pregnant with Silas's child as well. Madeline, Nina's mother, sought to sever ties between Silas and Nina by attempting to induce a miscarriage through an overdose of antidepressants. However, the plan backfired, plunging Nina into a coma.

Madeline then framed Silas for the crime, a deception that lasted for years until Silas was exonerated. On New Year's Eve 2016, Nina married Valentin Cassadine, gaining a stepdaughter named Charlotte through their union. Despite their eventual separation, Nina maintained a close relationship with Charlotte.

It was revealed on August 20, 2018, that her child with Silas had not been miscarried, but instead, Madeline had put the baby up for adoption. Subsequent events unveiled Nina's daughter, Sasha Gilmore, but further DNA tests revealed that Sasha was not Nina's biological daughter.

Current storyline

Recent storylines after the recast included Nina discovering her daughter through a heart necklace, learning the truth about Nelle Benson's identity, and the existence of Willow Tait, her other daughter with Silas, who had been stolen at birth.

In the current storyline, Nina had clung to the hope of salvaging her fractured marriage with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Still, she ultimately reaches her breaking point, which provides the exit route for the character from the soap opera.

She signed the divorce papers and angrily declared that Ava Jerome (Maura West) could pursue Sonny, insinuating that Ava harbored ulterior motives for getting closer to him. This decision also marked the end of the friendship between Ava and Nina.

Viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.