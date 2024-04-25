Hulu's High Hopes: Full list of cast in the series

High Hopes is a new documentary series that was released on April 20, 2024, on Hulu. Produced by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, the show follows brothers Slava and Mishka, and their employees at their Hollywood-based cannabis dispensary, MMD.

According to the Hulu website, the synopsis for High Hopes reads:

"High Hopes is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights. As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder!"

It then continues to give a glimpse into the shenanigans in store in the first season:

"This season builds to their biggest day of the year—4.20—as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?"

Kimmel serves as an executive producer on the High Hopes series via his production company Kimmelot, along with Scott Lonker, Ben Steinbauer, Tom Cohen-Laurie and Karl Hollandt.

Full cast list of High Hopes on Hulu — Details explored

1) Mishka Ashbel

Mishka (left) and Slava (right) Ashbel (Image via MMD website)

Mishka Ashbel is featured prominently in High Hopes as the co-owner and founder of the MMD dispensary in Los Angeles, California, as he depicts how he runs his business. His father aids him in operating the shop as Ashbel manages the various individuals who work under him and shop at his establishment.

2) Slava Ashbel

Slava Ashbel and company with Snoop Dogg (Image via Instagram/@slavammd)

Slava Ashbel is Mishka's brother and the other owner of the MMD cannabis dispensary. In the show, he gives a glimpse into their experience running such a business and also recounts the story of how they were robbed and burgled in their early days.

3) Jared Brady

Jared Brady (Image via Instagram/@enjoyjaredbrady)

Jared Brady is one of the salesmen working under the Ashbel brothers. In High Hopes, the brothers admit to poaching Brady from a nearby taco shop to work for them. Brady is also a singer and has recorded many songs which he shares on his social media.

4) Sumaiya Islam

Sumaiya Islam (Image via Instagram/@sumi_boomin_mmd)

Sumaiya Islam is Mishka's girlfriend and right-hand woman. She is also part of the workforce at the MMD shop and distrusts others. She likes to execute things herself instead of depending on others. As a fitness freak, she loves to work out and avoids smoking and drinking.

5) Morgan Chanel Lee

Morgan Lee Chanel (Image via Instagram/@mo_lee25)

Morgan Chanel Lee is a manager at the Ashbels' cannabis shop who reportedly wants the company to follow a more corporate strategy.

6) Dani Martin

Dani Martin (Image via Instagram/@imdanimartin)

Dani Martin is an extroverted and talkative employee at the company. Following her own rules and not one to be challenged, she often finds herself in arguments due to her temperamental personality.

7) Freddie Miller

Freddie Miller (Imagw via Instagram/@freddielynn91)

Freddie Lynn Miller has just moved from Michigan to California to start his new job at MMD. According to him, he smokes pot "for a living" and wants to sample every kind of marijuana available.

8) Uriel Valenzuela

Uriel Valenzuela (Image via Instagram/@snackdaddy_mmd)

Currently working as a security guard for the company, Uriel Valenzuela's behavior at his job is frowned upon by his bosses, who believe that he has not been fired yet due to his bond with their father. His actions in the show often put the company in trouble.

Released on April 20, 2024, all six episodes of High Hopes are currently available to stream on Hulu.