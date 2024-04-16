"I'm very excited about it": Henry Cavill expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill has confirmed that he is going to be a father. While attending the New York City premiere of his latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, on April 15, Cavill was asked about fatherhood. Responding to Access Hollywood, he said:

"I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that."

The question of fatherhood arose due to the pregnancy speculations that began circulating around after the couple was spotted on a date the night before in New York City. Natalie Viscuso, Cavill's girlfriend, appeared to have a bump that made fans wonder about the possibility of her being pregnant.

Cavill and Viscuso have reportedly been in a relationship since 2021. The two have since been spotted together at numerous events and have even talked about each other on their social media accounts.

All about Natalie Viscuso, Henry Cavill's girlfriend

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso at "The Witcher" Season 3 Premiere (via Getty/Kate Green)

Natalie Viscuso has worked in the entertainment industry since she was a teenager. As per an April 2024 article by ELLE magazine, she appeared in the first season of the MTV series My Super Sweet 16 in 2005 after moving to California.

Her 16th birthday party was featured in the show with the description:

"At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad’s Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?"

A selfie of Natalie Viscuso (via Instagram/@nviscuso)

After graduating from high school, Viscuso earned a Bachelor's degree in Cinematic Arts from the University of Southern California. As one of the top students in her class, she was named in the Dean's list in 2011.

According to a May 2022 article by Deadline, Natalie Viscuso is currently the Vice President of TV at Vertigo Entertainment. She previously held a similar position at Legendary Entertainment, the studio behind blockbuster movies such as Dune and Henry Cavill's Man of Steel.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso, relationship explored

As one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Henry Cavill's relationship has been subject to public scrutiny for a long time. According to ELLE, Cavill and Natalie Viscuso first sparked dating rumours when the two were spotted walking Cavill's dog in London back in April 2021.

A few days later, Henry Cavill revealed their relationship via Instagram. He posted a picture of the two playing chess with the accompanying caption:

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Posting the same picture on her Instagram feed, Viscuso wrote in her caption:

"Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

A selfie of Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso (via Instagram/@henrycavill)

However, the relationship seemingly drew a lot of unfavourable speculations and criticisms from fans. Just a month later in May 2021, Henry Cavill made another Instagram post defending his girlfriend and their relationship. In a lengthy caption, he wrote:

"Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating.’ It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realizing that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others."

He continued in the same post:

"So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most."

In May 2022, Henry Cavill revealed that Natalie Viscuso had cooked a meal for him during his 39th birthday. Sharing photos of a variety of dishes on Instagram, Cavill wrote in the caption:

"A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages. My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home. There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods..."

The couple made their official debut on the red carpet later that year when they attended the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022. Since then, the two have attended several red carpets together.

In December 2022, Cavill and Viscuso revealed that the two were working together to adapt Warhammer 40,000.

"...Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon...," Cavill wrote on Instagram.

While there has been no announcement regarding any wedding, it seems the couple is ready to tackle parenthood and level up their relationship to the next phase.

Along with revealing his excitement on soon becoming a father during the recent The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere, Henry Cavill shared that his parents inspired him to be a dad. This was in response to being asked if his co-star Henry Golding had been the inspiration for delving into fatherhood.

Henry Cavill at CinemaCon 2024 (via Getty/Jerod Harris)

Henry Cavill will next be seen in Guy Ritchie's spy-comedy action flick The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a fictionalized story of a real-life mission carried out by British crew during the Second World War. Based on a book titled Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis, the film's website reads:

"THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming."

It continues,

"The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is scheduled to be released in the United States on April 19, 2024.

