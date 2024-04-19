High Hopes trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

A new reality TV series, High Hopes, will be released on April 20, 2024. The series includes executive producer and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel. It centers around a cannabis store in Hollywood called MMD and also focuses on the everyday lives of workers.

The official High Hopes trailer was posted to the Hulu YouTube account on April 2, 2024. The video description presents the new series as a reality TV show centered around the workplace and introduces the brothers Slava and Mishka as the main cast members of the first season.

“High Hopes” is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights. As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder!"

It further mentions how High Hopes will focus on the expansion of MMD, a medical marijuana dispensary, and take their business to "new heights."

"This season builds to their biggest day of the year—4.20—as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?"

3 main highlights from the High Hopes trailer

1) Oldest dispensers

Last month, High Hopes' release date was officially announced. The trailer mentions that MMD is one of the most well-known and oldest cannabis dispensers in Los Angeles. As it is located near such a tourist destination, it attracts many customers who prefer smoking weed to try marijuana. They also sell marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Introducing their company's name, one of the workers in the trailer shared that over "25 million tourists" a year visit LA near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We are MMD which stands for medical marijuana dispensary. We're just up the street from Hollywood Boulevard where we see over 25 million tourists a year."

2) A growing business

The few clips added to the trailer briefly explain that the main idea behind owners Slava and Mishka's mission is to expand their business in multiple cities.

Throughout each episode, they think of strategies to add to their business growth by focusing on teamwork. The High Hopes workers will team up to increase their yearly profits with a new business goal in mind.

Explaining his goal, the MMD owner shared details of his criteria to build a team and "launch their brand," which is not possible for just two people to be able to pull off:

"Our vision is to expand the company, we are tracking 32 cities to go after right now. Just two people cant launch a brand, it takes a village."

3) Doubts and struggles

The cast for the show includes Mishka Ashbel, Slava Ashbel, Jared Brady, Sumaiya Islam, Morgan Chanel Lee, Dani Martin, Freddie Miller, and Uriel Valenzuela. Apart from Jimmy Kimmel, the executive producers of the show are Scott Lonker, Ben Steinbauer, Tim Cohen-Laurie, and Karl Holland.

This reality TV series will be interesting to watch as marijuana business owners struggle to launch their brands and market their products. As of now, they have eyes on 32 targeted cities where cannabis is legal and is allowed for both medicinal and recreational purposes. In cities such as Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, and South Carolina, the use of weed is illegal.

One of the cast members mentions in the trailer that:

"We can't launch a brand twice. This has to go right. There's a chance that this is going to crash burn."

Stream High Hopes exclusively on Hulu on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

