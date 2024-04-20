The Young and the Restless spoilers for this week from April 22 to 26

This past week on The Young and the Restless, while concerns escalated surrounding Harrison's disappearance, Nikki faced setbacks and confided in Lauren.

In the meantime, Lily confronted Daniel about his betrayal, and Phyllis became embroiled in conflicts. Tensions increased as Nikki took drastic measures that shocked Victoria, while Adam turned to Sharon for support amid personal challenges.

In the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman will be preoccupied with finding a solution to the persistent threat posed by Jordan. Meanwhile, Devon Hamilton will take a cue from Victor's strategic playbook as he navigates his challenges.

Amid the drama, an ex-couple will find themselves drawn closer together while Ashley Abbott undergoes further character development. Additionally, Nikki Newman will face a pivotal decision that could have life-altering consequences.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 22 to 26, 2024

Monday, April 22

In the upcoming week of The Young and the Restless, Jack Abbott and Victor Newman will join forces to investigate a clue regarding Harrison's kidnapping. Tensions will rise as Billy attempts to reconnect with Lily, potentially causing concern for Chelsea Lawson.

Tuesday, April 23

Victor Newman will take matters into his own hands to address the ongoing crisis. Jill Abbott will find herself in a challenging position following Devon's bold move at Chancellor-Winters. Additionally, Victoria is set to assist her mother, Nikki, in making a risky decision amid the turmoil.

Wednesday, April 24

Nikki will negotiate with Jordan, hoping to strike a deal despite the risks involved. Phyllis's romantic prospects may change with a surprise crossover from The Bold and the Beautiful. Kyle will face a shocking discovery that could have significant implications, while Ashley will reveal yet another aspect of her complex personality.

Thursday, April 25

Victor will continue his efforts to thwart Jordan's plans, while Victoria Newman and Cole Howard will reminisce about their past relationship. Jack will receive distressing news, adding to the turmoil surrounding his family.

Friday, April 26

Beth Maitland’s Traci Abbott will grapple with Ashley's evolving issues with Tucker McCall while he faces a promise made by Audra. Billy Abbott will find himself outmaneuvered by Devon as tensions escalate between them.

The Young and the Restless: Last week’s recap

Last week on The Young and the Restless, Victor and Nikki's party took an unexpected turn, causing a stir among the guests. Meanwhile, Phyllis's change of heart regarding Danny Romalotti created a new dynamic with Christine, leading to unexpected developments in their relationship.

In the meantime, Jordan continued her relentless pursuit of her targets, demonstrating her unwavering determination. Concerns escalated as Summer and Kyle found themselves entangled in a precarious situation, while Victoria faced a dilemma as she questioned Claire's loyalty amid the unfolding crisis.

Nikki grappled with a setback, and Jordan reached out to Kyle once more. Claire's predicament presented a unique opportunity, but unforeseen complications arose, complicating her plans. Nikki confided in Lauren, sharing a confidential revelation that may have far-reaching consequences.

Nick and Phyllis united to support Summer during a challenging time. Traci took a tough-love approach with Ashley, aiming to guide her in a difficult situation involving Tucker.

Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea faced a disagreement concerning Connor, highlighting the complexities of co-parenting, while Lily confronted Daniel about his actions, determined to hold him accountable for his betrayal.

Finally, Sharon offered support to Adam as he grappled with personal challenges, showcasing the enduring bond between the former spouses. Summer sought solace from Chance amidst the turmoil, while Nikki's bold actions had unexpected repercussions for Victoria and the Newman family.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

