I firmly believe Michael's return on General Hospital is the chaos the show desperately needed

Michael Corinthos has come home on General Hospital, now played by Rory Gibson. His dramatic return was a statement of retribution and payback. He entered the venue of the Nurses' Ball on the final day of the event, picked Wiley onto his lap and exited the hall without exchanging a word with others present. The symbolic move meant he was reclaiming his children, minus his disloyal wife.

Meanwhile, the other story arc on General Hospital revolves around Gio's parentage reveal, leaving all concerned people devastated. On one hand, Gio's life seems like a lie, while at the same time, he will be unable to trust his recently introduced real family.

On the other hand, his biological parents, Brook Lynn and Dante, cannot forgive the lies of their loved ones. Meanwhile, Lulu and Cody regret bringing this situation up. Elsewhere, Sidwell is using Ezra and Jordan to buy out Sonny, while Councilman Ezra wants to utilize the situation to derail Mayor Laura.

More interconnected and convoluted story arcs continue on General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC.

General Hospital: A recap of Michael's return arc

As mentioned before, Friday's episode, dated May 23, 2025, saw Michael gatecrash the annual Nurses Ball of 2025, just as his son finished his performance. Wiley spotted his father and rushed into his lap. Michael told his son how much he missed him and suggested they go home.

Once out of the hall, Michael informed his son that they were going to stay the night at "Grandma Carly's". While Willow and Drew were stopped from following by the trusted Jason, little Wiley waved his mother goodbye. At Carly's place, Michael met Sasha, who was babysitting little Amelia.

Michael tucked both his children to bed before thanking Sasha for the help. As his mother and sister arrived, he assured them of having things sorted. When attorney Mac questioned him about Amelia's kidnapping, Michael presented the lawyer with court orders to keep his children with him. He informed the same to Willow when she came along to talk.

Meanwhile, Nina bribed the bartender of Brown Dog to pry out the information that it was Michael, not Jason, who was with Sasha on the night she was drunk and got pregnant.

What does Michael's homecoming spell for General Hospital?

While longtime General Hospital fans like me know, Michael was always a hot-headed character who picked fights even with his adoptive father, Sonny, he has matured over the years. His recent arc showed him trying to keep his wife's affair under wraps, even when he saw the nannycam recording.

However, after Willow took advantage of his burn treatment in Germany, and moved the children into Drew's place, Michael decided to take things into his hands. He left his treatment incomplete to come to town and reclaim his children.

On one hand, Drew's argument that Michael was the absentee parent will not stand at the custody hearing. On the other hand, Michael can explain Willow Corinthos's decision in light of his tragic accident. Moreover, he can vouch that he never refused to meet Willow at the clinic, bringing Drew's dirty trick to the fore.

While Willow will realize that Drew stopped her from clearing things up with Michael, leaving her trust in her beau shaken, she may also lose the opportunity to get her children back.

Meanwhile, Nina is likely to play her card strategically. She will use the information about Sasha's baby's parentage to her advantage. She may place the information in court to make Michael lose his children. Alternatively, she may use it to force Michael to compromise out of court.

As such, Rory Gibson's Michael has a fifty per cent chance of losing his children's custody, as does Willow. In the process, Sasha's secret will be exposed, and Jason's stance will be questioned.

Either way, I think Michael's story arc will add a lot of drama and suspense to the show. Stay tuned to ABC to find out which way Michael's court hearings go in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.

