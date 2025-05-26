"LET'S GO HOME" — General Hospital fans cheer as Michael reclaims his kids in powerful reunion scene

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 23, 2025, Rory Gibson debuted as Michael Corinthos. He made a surprising appearance at the annual Nurses' Ball. At the end of the show, he left the ballroom by taking Wiley with him. After finishing their group performance, the kids were excited to see their father, Michael, and ran straight into his arms.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Michael's character returning to Port Charles.

While several fans praised Michael's surprise visit to reclaim his kids, many viewers discussed the powerful reunion scene.

A user named Barbara Payne posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 24, 2025, discussing the moment when Michael crashed the annual Nurses' Ball event.

Barbara posted a picture of the scene, where Michael took his son with him, saying:

"LET'S GO HOME."

A Facebook post about Michael returning to town (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Michael returning to town and taking his son with him.

While a netizen talked about the surprising look on Willow and Drew's faces, another fan pointed out that it was a great ending with Michael coming back and claiming his son.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Michael's shocking arrival at the Nurses' Ball. One viewer talked about being happy for Michael coming back to town.

On the other hand, another user praised the introduction of the new Michael, wishing luck to the new actor, Rory Gibson.

Fans voice their opinions about Michael coming back to town (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Michael on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Michael appeared at the Nurses' Ball and left the ballroom with Wiley.

During the May 23, 2025, episode, after the kids finished their group performance, Wiley noticed Michael and ran straight into his arms by yelling "Daddy!" Michael picked him up lovingly and said they were going home.

When Michael took his son with him, Willow and Drew were completely caught off-guard. They could not say anything to Michael. Michael appeared without any warning and no one tried to stop him.

Michael, played by Rory Gibson, crashed the event right after Carly had an argument with Willow and Drew about the custody of the kids. Wiley did not hesitate and ran to his father, leaving Willow and Drew in a messier situation.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 23, 2025, Gio's public breakdown left Dante and Brook Lynn speechless.

After learning the truth about his parentage, Gio announced that Brook Lynn and Dante were his real parents, who never tried to take him back. Everyone was shocked when Gio broke down and smashed his violin on the Nurses' Ball stage.

Meanwhile, Cody informed Dante that Brook Lynn had given birth to his baby a long time ago. He confirmed that Gio was his biological son.

He said Brook Lynn got pregnant during high school and gave up the baby for adoption. Dante was shocked to learn the truth about Gio's parentage.

Later, Drew and Willow made Carly an offer about the custody arrangement. However, Carly refused to accept their proposal. They offered Carly that Michael would have the kids for two weeks during the summer and every other weekend.

When Willow and Drew revealed their plan to move to Washington, D.C,. Carly was surprised. She refused to give up, making it clear that the custody battle was far from being over.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

