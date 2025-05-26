Why is General Hospital preempted today (May 26, 2025)? Explained

ABC soap opera General Hospital first premiered on April 1, 1963, making it one of the longest-running shows in the history of American daytime television. The show was originally conceptualized by Frank and Doris Hursley. The soap opera is based in Port Charles, upstate New York, and it revolves around the lives of the people working at the hospital.

Ad

According to the spoilers for the week of May 26 to 30, 2025, General Hospital will be preempted today (Monday), on May 26, 2025.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, there will be no new episode of the show today. Instead, the ABC network will air an encore of the November 26, 2024, episode, in which Lulu returned to Port Charles.

The May 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital has been preempted due to the Memorial Day Holiday

Ad

Trending

The ABC network, while teasing the spoilers for the week from May 26 to 30, 2025, announced that the channel would be preempting its soap opera for the occasion of a national holiday.

It was revealed that no new episode of the soap opera will air on Monday, May 26, 2025, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Memorial Day is a Federal holiday in the United States for honoring, mourning, and paying tribute to the U.S. military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Ad

The national holiday is usually observed on the last Monday of May, causing a pause in the world of soap operas.

On May 26, 2025, ABC will air an episode of General Hospital from the past storyline. The spoilers of the daytime drama disclosed that the network will be airing an encore of the November 26, 2024 episode.

In this episode from the previous year, viewers can catch a glimpse of the storyline, where Lulu made a return to Port Charles.

Ad

Major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on Friday, May 23, 2025, Brook Lynn, Lois, and Dante were left speechless after Gio's public breakdown.

Gio took to the stage and announced that Brook Lynn and Dante were his biological parents, who never bothered to reclaim him back. Everyone was shocked when he smashed his violin on the Nurses' Ball stage.

Meanwhile, Drew and Willow offered Carly a custody arrangement. However, Carly quickly turned it down. They proposed to Carly that Michael would have the kids every other weekend and for two weeks during the summer.

Ad

When they revealed their plan to move to Washington, D.C,. Carly was shocked. Carly refused to back down, making it clear that the custody battle was not over yet.

Elsewhere, Cody confirmed to Dante that Brook Lynn gave birth to his baby a long time ago and that Gio was actually his son.

He talked about the time at the Summer Camp when Brook Lynn got pregnant and decided to keep the baby. Dante was shocked to learn the truth. He said he felt as if his brain was short-circuiting.

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Michael made a surprising appearance at the Nurses' Ball at the end of the show. He left the ballroom by taking Wiley with him.

When the kids finished their group performance, they were excited to see Michael and ran straight into his arms.

Willow and Drew were caught off-guard, and they could not say anything when Michael left the scene with his son.

Also Read: Who plays Gio on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More