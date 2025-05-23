"Lulu blew up everyone’s life!" — Fans react to the fallout from her reckless choices on General Hospital

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 22, 2025, Gio overheard Lulu telling Lois that he was actually the son of Brook Lynn and Dante. The secret broke out when Lulu confronted Lois backstage and revealed the entire truth about Gio's parentage and birth records. Unable to handle the truth, Gio had a breakdown, where he smashed his violin on the Nurses' Ball stage.

After watching this episode, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lulu destroying Gio's life. A netizen, going by the name Julie Velez Brill, commented on Facebook, wondering how Dante would interact with Gio now.

"I am interested in how Dante will interact with Gio now that the truth is out. Lulu blew up everyone’s life for her own selfish reasons! It's sad that it happened this way and so public too. I really felt for Gio. How horrible knowing everything you ever held close was all a lie!"

A post made by a fan, criticizing Lulu for ruining everyone's life (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The above fan comment was in response to a post made by another netizen, Marie Destine. Marie posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 23, 2025, discussing the moment when Lulu exposed the truth about Gio's parentage.

"I am now looking forward to seeing how Lulu will react to the consequences of her actions, which resulted in Gio's injury, despite her mother Carly Jace and Brooklynn's warnings to stay away," the comment read in part.

A Facebook post about Lulu's reckless choices (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans disapproved of Lulu's actions, while others recalled the moment when Lulu informed Cody about her suspicions regarding Gio's true identity.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers commented that they felt sad for Gio when the character realized that his whole life had been a lie. Others wondered if Dante was actually Gio's father.

Fans voice their opinions about Gio learning the truth about his parentage (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Lulu on General Hospital

Previously on General Hospital, Lulu confronted Lois backstage and revealed the truth about Gio's identity. In the May 22 episode of the ABC soap opera, Lulu stated that Gio was not born on June 4 in Los Angeles, but in San Francisco on May 15 as Baby Boy Cerullo.

Lulu revealed that Gio was the biological son of Brook Lynn and Dante. She also told Lois that he was the adoptive son of Camila and Francis.

Moreover, Gio overheard Lulu telling Lois about his biological parents and that he was secretly given up for adoption. Gio was unable to process the truth when he realized that his entire life had been a lie.

He had a public breakdown, as he felt bad that Brook Lynn and Dante were his parents, who never claimed his custody. Subsequently, he smashed his violin on the Nurses' Ball stage.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the latest episode, Lucy announced the special guest's performance at the Nurses' Ball 2025. She called an actress and musical artist, YDE aka Breanna Nicole Yde, onstage who performed her song, Old Her.

Meanwhile, Curtis told Portia that their marriage was over. He was furious because Portia kept it a secret when Drew blackmailed her. Portia tried to explain her position. She apologized to him and begged him not to walk away, but Curtis made his feelings clear to Portia.

According to the spoilers for the May 23 episode, actor Rory Gibson will arrive at the Nurses' Ball as Michael Corinthos, shaking things up in Port Charles. The spoilers hint at the fact that Jason may have helped in coordinating Michael's return to town.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

