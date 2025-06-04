“He is a creep” — General Hospital fans get uneasy vibes from the Professor after his unsettling stare at Emma

In the June 3, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Emma found out the truth about Professor Dalton. After she accused Josslyn of ruining her job, Josslyn met Dalton at the Metro Court pool. Dalton explained he was working on a clean energy project, partly funded by Jenz Sidwell. Viewers noticed that Dalton gave Emma a strange look during the scene.
While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Emma and Professor Dalton. While several fans criticized Dalton, calling him a creep, many viewers talked about getting uneasy vibes from the professor after his unsettling stare at Emma.
One fan, going by the name Susan Miller, commented on Facebook, saying,
"He is a creep."
Susan responded to a post made by Dani Dee. Dani posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 4, 2025, discussing the moment when Dalton uncomfortably stared at Emma. Dani wrote,
"There is something off about the professor and the way he looked at Emma today."
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the way Professor Dalton looked at Emma. While a netizen wondered whether they had a relationship earlier, another fan pointed out that Dalton appeared like a creepy person, who seemed interested in Emma.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Dalton and his disturbing stare at Emma. One viewer called Dalton out, claiming he came across as a dirty old man. On the other hand, another user noted that the professor was doing animal testing at the school from which Emma got kicked out.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Professor Dalton and Emma on General Hospital
According to the storyline of General Hospital, Emma finally discovered the truth about Professor Dalton when the latter revealed that he was part of a clean energy project, partially funded by Sidwell.
During the June 3, 2025, episode of the ABC soap opera, a single scene between Dalton and Emma caught everyone’s attention, where the professor stared at Emma in an unsettling manner.
As the Metro Court pool had officially opened for summer, the first people going for a dip were a few Port Charles youngsters including Trina, Kai, and Emma. However, they were not the only ones by the poolside.
In the June 3, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Professor Dalton, Sidwell, and Jordan were also shown to be at the Metro Court pool. As the three of them engaged in a conversation, Josslyn arrived at the scene. As she introduced herself, Emma closely observed them while feeling jealous.
It was revealed that Emma’s day started getting stranger from that moment. When Trina and Kai convinced Emma to join them in the pool, she stripped down and hopped inside the pool wearing a bikini. However, when she looked back, she suddenly noticed Dalton eyeing her in an unsettling way, clearly making her uncomfortable.
Emma was never a fan of Dalton, as she never really liked him. She simply wanted to get the summer assistant position. As part of her bigger plan, Emma wished to get inside and take Dalton down for his dangerous research on animals. However, with Dalton looking at her like a creep, Emma might have found another reason to dislike the professor even more, further complicating the plot dynamics in Port Charles.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.