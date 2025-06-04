General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 4, 2025): Gio feels let down while Laura warns Sonny, and Ric might blow up Sasha’s secret

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 4, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 4, 2025, episode, Gio feels let down by everyone around him. He tells Emma that he is not sure whether he will be able to trust Sonny. Gio says:

"The only person that I trust is Sonny. Now, I'm not even sure about that."

However, the preview does not illuminate what compelled Gio to feel betrayed by others. Meanwhile, Laura gives Sonny a strict warning. She warns him, saying this could have huge repercussions. Laura explains:

"This thing could have huge repercussions."

As Laura reminds Sonny about the consequences of his actions, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Ric attempts to blow up Sasha's secret. He asks Sasha about the last time she got intimate with Michael Corinthos. Ric asks:

"When was the last time you and Mr. Corinthos had s*x?"

With Laura warning Sonny and Ric cornering Sasha in the courtroom, the spoiler preview for the June 4, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters where several dramatic events are likely to unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 4, 2025

The spoilers for the June 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Brook Lynn and Lulu will confront each other. They will likely discuss the revelation of the long-buried secret of Gio's adoption and parentage. Both Brook Lynn and Lulu will face off against each other, talking about how they handled Gio's secret.

In the meantime, Michael will take the stand during the custody hearing, and Diane will lead his testimony to establish him as the more stable and reliable parent. Michael will try to remain calm, especially since Ric's cross-examinations have rattled other witnesses. In addition to revealing how Willow's affair with Drew shattered their family, Michael will discuss Willow's decisions following his injury.

On the other hand, Ric will attempt to push back, trying to portray Michael as biased and vengeful. However, Michael will focus on the children, aiming not to give Ric any information to twist. Given that Willow has faced significant challenges in court, Michael's testimony is expected to shift the momentum of the case.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lucky will make a surprise appearance before Elizabeth. Although Elizabeth had already found a ring box in the previous episode, she will not be shocked by the proposal, but rather by the way Lucky arrives, shaking things up in the family. As they engage in an emotional confrontation, Elizabeth will try to talk things through before giving her response.

Elsewhere, Sonny and Laura will meet to discuss Gio's situation. Since Sonny promised Lois to look out for Gio, Laura may attempt to help figure out how to reach him. Together, Laura and Sonny will work on a way forward when Gio pushes away everyone who lied to him. It’s expected that Laura and Sonny will address other tensions within the Quartermaine family.

Later, in General Hospital, Anna will finally confront Brennan, asking him to speak with her. Since things took a wild turn during their last meeting, Anna will pressure Brennan to open up. It’s anticipated that Anna will demand answers regarding recent events involving Dalton and Sidwell. Anna's questions suggest a deeper connection between Dalton's secret research and Sidwell's plans.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

