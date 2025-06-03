What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 4, 2025)?

The June 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital put the custody battle between Michael and Willow front and center. Diane brought out her witnesses, including Carly, Chase, Tracy, Dante, and even Josslyn, who testified that Willow used Michael’s burn injuries to block his family from seeing him.

Ad

Ric fired back by dragging up Michael’s criminal past and questioning the motives behind every move Michael’s camp made. Outside the courtroom, Alexis yanked Kristina away to prevent her from being used against Willow.

Meanwhile, Gio unloaded his anger on Brook Lynn and refused her offer to stay. At Sonny’s, Lois said goodbye and left Port Charles with Gloria. Elsewhere, Joss met Dalton again, and his secret research was hinted to involve clean energy.

Ad

Trending

On June 4, 2025, in General Hospital, Brook Lynn and Lulu will finally come face to face. Their long-standing tension over the adoption secret is expected to boil over. Michael will take the stand and try to hold his ground against Ric’s questioning. Lucky will surprise Elizabeth, which may be connected to the engagement ring she found earlier.

Laura and Sonny will discuss Gio’s situation. At the same time, Anna will corner Brennan and demand answers, while the mystery surrounding Dalton’s research could start to connect to Sidwell’s deeper agenda.

Ad

What to expect from the June 4, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Brook Lynn and Lulu will finally come face to face in Monday’s episode, and their confrontation will center on the long-buried adoption secret involving Gio. After days of tension surrounding Gloria and Lois keeping the truth from Brook Lynn, the show will shift focus to Lulu’s role in how things unfolded.

Ad

Both women have carried their own versions of guilt and blame, and this will be the first time they address it directly. Brook Lynn will not hold back, and Lulu will not walk away from the argument. Their face-off is expected to get personal and will force both of them to address how they handled Gio’s adoption. This will include what they knew and what they chose to keep hidden.

Ad

Michael will take the stand in the custody hearing, and Diane will lead his testimony to show he’s the more stable parent. Michael will have to keep his cool, especially after Ric’s earlier cross-examinations rattled other witnesses.

He will talk about Willow’s actions after his injury, her decision to take the kids across state lines without notice. He will further share how the affair with Drew contributed to the breakdown of their family.

Ad

Ric will push back and try to paint Michael as biased and vengeful, but Michael will stay focused on the kids and try not to give Ric anything to twist. His testimony will likely shift the momentum of the case again, especially since Willow has already taken major hits in court.

Lucky will make an appearance and surprise Elizabeth. She already found a ring in the last episode, so the surprise may not be the proposal itself but rather the way Lucky shows up.

Ad

Their interaction will pick up from that moment, and the episode will devote more time to their emotional exchange. Elizabeth will want to talk through everything before giving a response, but Lucky’s return will still shake things up for her and possibly the rest of her family.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Laura and Sonny will meet to talk about Gio. Sonny promised Lois he would look out for the boy, and Laura may offer her help in figuring out how to reach him. With Gio pushing away everyone who lied to him, Laura and Sonny might try to work together on a way forward. Their conversation will likely tie into other tensions within the Quartermaine family.

Ad

On General Hospital, Anna will confront Brennan and put pressure on him to talk. The last time they were seen together, things were tense. This time, she will demand answers about recent events involving Sidwell and Dalton. Anna’s questions may hint at a bigger connection between Dalton’s secretive research and whatever Sidwell is really up to.

The episode will start pulling those threads together.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More