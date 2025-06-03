General Hospital recap (June 3, 2025): Did Josslyn really testify that Willow used Michael’s injuries against his family?

The June 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital aired with Michael and Willow’s custody hearing officially kicking off. Joss met Dalton at the Metro Court pool, while Emma accused her of job sabotage. Dalton revealed he’s been working on a clean energy project, partially funded by Sidwell. Meanwhile, Josslyn told the court that Willow used Michael’s burns as leverage.

During the custody hearing, Diane called Joss as a surprise witness. Ric objected, but the judge allowed her to testify. Joss stated that Willow blocked access to Michael while he was injured, refusing to let his family see him until she regained access to her kids, adding that Drew supported Willow in this. During cross-examination, Ric asked Joss about Carly taking the children from Willow’s home.

Joss responded that Carly acted on a legal court order and said the kids weren’t even with Willow, but staying at Nina’s. Ric then pushed her to confirm that Willow always wanted to be with her kids. Joss answered without wavering, holding firm on her original claims. Carly silently watched from the gallery, seemingly hoping Joss wouldn’t fall for Ric’s trap.

The court moment added serious weight to Michael’s case, with Joss’ testimony making Willow’s actions look calculated. Diane did not prep Joss beforehand, but she spoke clearly and directly. Her testimony gave the court a specific example of Willow putting her personal demands above Michael’s health and his family’s right to see him during his recovery.

General Hospital: Did Gio confront Brook Lynn about giving him up for adoption?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Gio asked Brook Lynn directly if she gave him up because she didn’t want him.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Gio made it clear that he wasn’t staying, just picking up his things. Lois and Gloria tried to talk to him, but he focused his frustration on Brook Lynn. He asked her if she was forced to give him away, just like they pressured Gloria. Brook Lynn said it was her choice.

She told him that she was a teenager when she had him and wanted him to grow up in a stable home. Gio said if she had really wanted him, she would’ve found a way to keep him, but Brook Lynn replied that giving him up was her way of loving him. Gloria defended Camilla, Gio’s adoptive mother, saying she never told Gio the truth because she didn’t want to break his heart while she was dying.

Brook Lynn asked if they pressured Camilla to lie on her deathbed, and Gloria snapped at her. Eventually, Brook Lynn told Lois and Gloria to leave, saying she couldn’t even look at them. They walked out. Later, Brook Lynn invited Gio to stay, but he declined, saying nobody wanted him and he didn’t want them either, before walking away again.

General Hospital: Did Carly say Willow took the kids out of state without permission?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Carly testified that Willow took Wiley and Amelia to Washington, D.C., without Michael’s consent.

During the custody trial, Diane called Carly as her first witness. Carly told the judge she was at the Christmas party when the video exposing Willow and Drew’s affair was played. She said that afterward, she went to the Gatehouse and saw Nina and Willow trying to take the kids, who were already upset after being dragged out of bed.

Carly then told the court that Michael allowed Willow to take the children that night because it was best for them at the moment. Diane followed up and asked about the D.C. trip. Carly said Michael didn’t know anything about the trip until Wiley called her and said Willow was in Uncle Drew’s hotel room. Carly clarified that Willow didn’t have permission to leave the state with the kids.

Ric cross-examined but didn’t get her to walk back any of her statements. Carly’s testimony was used to establish that Willow made major parenting decisions alone, in secret, and without consulting Michael. It also painted a picture of her bringing the children around Drew while their custody issues stayed unresolved, and her affair with Drew had already come to light.

General Hospital: Was Michael’s past criminal record brought up in court?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Ric used Michael’s old manslaughter conviction to question his fitness as a father.

After Dante testified about Michael’s injuries, Ric cross-examined him and brought up Michael’s past arrest, where he made Dante confirm that Michael served time for killing Claudia Zacchara. Diane stepped in and had Dante explain the situation, who told the court that Claudia was kidnapping Kristina, and Michael used an axe handle to stop her.

The incident in General Hospital was ruled as an involuntary manslaughter. Ric emphasized that the court ruled it a criminal act, not self-defense. The goal was to show Michael’s violent history and suggest he might not be a stable guardian. Diane tried to spin it by asking Dante to explain the context, which he did, stressing that Michael was protecting his sister.

The moment reminded the court that Michael had a serious conviction in his past, and Ric used it to challenge the idea that Michael was a better parent than Willow. While it didn’t completely shake Michael’s case, it gave Ric something to use when casting doubt on Michael’s character in front of the judge.

