General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 4 to 13, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The long-running ABC daily soap, General Hospital, continues to present challenging relationship dynamics. Confrontations are heating up in the upcoming story arcs from June 4 to June 13, 2025. While the Michael-Willow custody battle starts, many secrets are set to be revealed. Moreover, Jason will be quizzed by his best friend, Carly, who needs some clarification.

Elsewhere, the Gio-parentage scenario will bring longtime rivals Lulu and Brook Lynn face-to-face. On the other hand, Curtis will consider bringing down Drew more vital than breaking up with his wife. Meanwhile, after exposing Kristina's actions and his own role to Liz, Lucky Spencer will make some tough decisions.

The previous episodes of General Hospital built up to Michael's custody case. However, Nina discovered the parentage of Sasha's baby, ready to implicate Michael. Whether she uses this intel or decides otherwise remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Michael took temporary custody of the children.

Elsewhere, Gio's parentage reveal caused much mayhem in the fictional township of Port Charles. Brook Lynn and Dante scrambled to accept the truth that Gio is their son. While Sonny supported Gio, Gloria and Lois answered Brook's accusations.

General Hospital: Sasha and Willow have a face-off

The upcoming episodes will play out Willow and Michael's custody battle with a lot of mudslinging. As the estranged couple take their turns at the stand, more secrets are about to reveal. Ric will ask Sasha to testify as the latter tries to keep her baby's paternity a secret. Whether Ric gets the same bartender who told the secret to Nina or not remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the soap's spoilers suggest that Sasha and Michael's truth will come out, leaving questions for others. While Willow may make a move to grab the advantage of this revelation, she will likely confront Sasha later on. She may point out how judgmental the latter was while carrying her husband's baby in secret. The longtime rivals will have a lot of barbs to exchange.

General Hospital: Jason has more than one worry

Jason has remained in support of the Corinthos family so far. He pretended to be the father of Sasha's baby, he helped Michael get his children away from Drew and is concerned about the attacks on Sonny.

The upcoming episodes will find Jason facing his best friend, Carly's, interrogation. It could be about the truth of Sasha's baby. If it is revealed that Jason is not the baby's father, Carly would want to know whether she is the baby's grandmother. Moreover, she may question his secrecy from her since they have been friends.

Elsewhere, Jason is supposed to have a private meeting with Anna, since they cannot meet in public for fear of being judged by ADA Turner. Since Anna will be pressuring Brennan earlier in the week, she may have some news to share with Jason. Whether they have any clues about Sonny's enemies remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Liz may be disappointed again

Recently, Lucky Spencer opened up to Elizabeth Baldwin about his role in saving Kristina from prison despite the latter's criminal actions. He explained his moral and emotional stance in the situation. He emphasized that he wanted Liz to trust him, and that pushed him to come clean. As such, Liz forgave him after the assurance that no one would be harmed henceforth.

As seen in the Monday's episode, dated June 2, 2025, Lucky has a ringbox on him. He will likely propose to Liz with a ring, which the latter may accept after some consideration.

However, the spoilers hint at Lucky indulging in self-realization. He may feel he does not want to be tied down to Port Charles. As such, he may take the decision to leave town again, leaving Elizabeth disillusioned once more.

General Hospital: Curtis considers his options

Curtis Ashford has learned the truth behind Drew's blackmail of his wife. While he is furious with Portia for shaking his trust, he wants to disclose Drew's sinister actions. As such, he plans to get escort Jacinda in town and expose Drew.

In the upcoming episodes, Curtis will be seen throwing a family party along with his wife, before meeting Jordan to exchange information. He may want to share his Jacinda plan with Jordan and ask for assistance. He is also likely to run his plan by the ex-cop.

Meanwhile, Jordan will get acquainted with Daniel Goddard's Professor Dalton. However, she may wait to get her hands on more information before sharing it with Curtis or Mayor Laura.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out about Jordan's discovery and the custody case's final verdict in the upcoming episodes.

