General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 2 to June 6, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first premiered on April 1, 1963, and was created by Doris and Frank Hursley. The show focuses on the lives of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Spencer, and Cassadine families and is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York. General Hospital delves into themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from June 2, 2025, to June 6, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Port Charles. Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait will fight out a custody battle in court, Sasha Gilmore will be asked some difficult questions, while Brook Lynn Quartermaine will have a hard time over Giovanni Palmieri pushing her away.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from June 2, 2025, to June 6, 2025

1) Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait will have a custody battle at the courthouse

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait will have a custody battle in the court, with the help of their own attorneys.

Diane Miller will be fighting for Michael's custody, and she will have a lot of proof and evidence ready to make her case. Spoilers reveal that Michael will also use the scandalous video of Drew Cain Quartermaine and Willow Tait at the nursery, getting intimate with each other.

The video that Michael will use to try to prove that Willow is an irresponsible mother might end up blowing up and end up affecting her case. Spoilers reveal that another video of Drew Cain Quartermaine doing body shots off of an escort will also be presented at court. However, Ric will get his hands dirty and try to make sure that Michael does not win the case.

2) Sasha Gilmore will take the witness stand and be asked some difficult questions

Spoilers reveal that Sasha Gilmore Corbin will end up taking the witness stand and going through some difficult questions during the case. Sasha will try her best to make sure that she ends up hiding the true paternity of her child. However, she will have to face some curveball questions that could make things tricky and complicated for her to navigate.

Spoilers reveal that Nina Reeves could also end up spilling details about her secret affair with Drew Cain Quartermaine during Diane's questions to her. The custody battle at the court will be filled with explosive secrets and twists, and turns.

3) Brook Lynn Quartermaine will struggle with coming to terms with the fact that Giovanni Palmieri pushed her away

In the coming week's episodes of General Hospital, Brook Lynn Quartermaine will try her best to cope with the fact that Giovanni Palmieri had pushed her away. However, Brook will continue trying to ask Giovanni to be more accepting of his family's love towards him. Spoilers reveal that Tracy Quartermaine will try her best to help Brook and Giovanni sort out their issues.

Spoilers also reveal that Dante Falconeri will have a hard time trying to connect with Giovanni since both of them have had a lot of conflicts recently. Dante will regret how he treated Giovanni in the past after finding out about Rocco Falconeri's alcohol poisoning.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.

