What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 30, 2025)?

On Thursday, May 29, in General Hospital, Michael gave Willow an ultimatum— end things with Drew or stay away from the kids. Willow told Drew everything, and though she considered Michael’s demand, she ultimately sided with Drew and took off her wedding rings.

Ad

Meanwhile, Dante confronted Lulu, accusing her of blowing up everyone's lives by letting the truth about Gio slip. Gio spiraled, smashed his violin, and opened up to Emma about feeling betrayed. Sasha and Jason agreed to keep pretending he’s the baby’s father. Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy figured out she’s now related to Sonny, while Brook Lynn feared Gio would never forgive her.

Coming up on Friday, Nina will turn to Ava for advice as she figures out whether to expose Michael and Sasha’s one-night stand. Michael will make a direct request to Sasha, possibly about testifying in the custody trial.

Ad

Trending

Curtis is expected to deal with lingering resentment toward Portia and Drew over the blackmail stunt at the Nurses Ball. Alexis will meet with both Kristina and Lucky to figure out how to deal with Ric and Ava. Meanwhile, Liz and Laura will reconnect, as Laura continues to face political pressure and Liz works through her recovery.

What to expect from the May 30, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

In the May 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Nina will turn to Ava for advice about how to handle the information she’s now holding. Nina knows that Sasha is pregnant with Michael’s baby, and she’s figured out the timing of when it happened.

Ad

She’ll bring up that it was the same night everyone learned about Willow and Drew’s affair. Nina will also consider that she has enough to ruin both Willow and Michael’s custody efforts if she plays her cards right. Ava will listen and offer her perspective, possibly urging Nina to think through the consequences before acting.

In General Hospital, Michael will make a specific request of Sasha. He’s already told her he’ll respect her decision if she wants to raise the baby without him, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stay completely out of the picture.

Ad

The request may involve the upcoming custody hearing, especially if he wants Sasha to testify or support his case. Sasha will have to decide if she wants to stay quiet or speak up in court. She’ll also continue keeping the fake paternity story with Jason, looking to protect herself from losing control of her situation.

Meanwhile, Curtis will start questioning how much he really trusts Portia after everything that came out during the Nurses Ball. He found out Drew and she were involved in a blackmail scheme, and even though they acted like things were fine afterward, the tension is still there.

Ad

Curtis may begin to confront both of them, especially if he thinks the truth about what happened is still being covered up. This could also affect how he moves forward in his marriage.

Alexis will meet with both Kristina and Lucky to figure out how to handle Ric and Ava. Alexis knows what Ric is capable of and will want to make sure Kristina isn’t dragged into something she’ll regret. Lucky’s presence will add another layer, especially if he shares insight into Ric’s past moves or legal vulnerabilities. The three of them will likely map out a plan to deal with Ric before things get worse.

Ad

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Liz and Laura will spend some time reconnecting. Liz is still recovering from her recent accident, and Laura’s dealing with political pressure surrounding the referendum and outside interference from Sidwell and Councilman Boyle.

Ad

The two will have a quiet moment where they talk about the state of the town, recent events, and the people they care about. Laura may also open up about how Drew has been affecting her job as mayor.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More