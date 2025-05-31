General Hospital weekly preview sees Brook Lynn explode, Lucky return with surprises, and Nina confess what she’s been hiding

The strained atmosphere and uncertainties mark the upcoming General Hospital episodes for the week of June 2, 2025, with Gio struggling to accept facts and Michael fighting for his children. Brook Lynn will be seen confronting her mother, while Nina has a secret to reveal. Meanwhile, Lucky faces some ups and downs.

The previous episodes of General Hospital saw Michael's comeback, which stunned the townspeople. While Willow scrambled to accept the situation, Michael reunited with Wiley and Amelia. Moreover, he thanked Jason and Sasha as Carly expressed delight at having her house full.

Meanwhile, Nina discovers the truth about Sasha's baby but wonders what to do with the intel. Elsewhere, Curtis learned about Portia's lies and Drew's blackmail. However, they kept up the pretenses for Trina. The latter got intimate with Kai as she moved on from her past.

More crisscrossed story arcs will continue on General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Brook Lynn is unable to hold emotions

As fans witnessed on Wednesday's episode, dated May 22, 2025, Gio learned about his biological parents and had an emotional outburst on the Nurses Ball stage. Since then, the Quartemaine family and Dante have been in chaos. While Dante cornered Brook Lynn for keeping her pregnancy a secret, BLQ confronted her mother.

The upcoming week of June 2, 2025, will see Gloria Cerullo joining Lois and taking the blame. BLQ will blame them for snatching away her right to decide about her baby, besides lying to her. However, Gloria will stand her ground and say they did what was right for her and the newborn.

BLQ may be arguing with her mother and grandmother, leading to the former walking out on them. Meanwhile, Gio will meet Sonny to figure out how much the senior Corinthos knew. However, the latter assures him he has no idea about being Gio's grandfather.

General Hospital: Lucky has some information to share

Lucky has been busy taking care of Elizabeth, who is in her invalid condition. Alexis met him, and each realized the other knew about Kristina's actions. As such, he met Kristina and her mother on Friday, May 30, 2025, when Alexis informed them about being blackmailed. She asked him to stay away from the issue till she solved it.

The upcoming episodes will find Lucky owning up to Elizabeth about knowing the cause of her accident. He may spill out the circumstances and reason for remaining quiet when she is under pressure. This will possibly shock Elizabeth. As a stunned Liz takes in Lucky's actions to shield a criminal, she may decide not to take their relationship forward.

She will likely inform Lucky about nipping their relationship. This may jolt him since he has become serious about settling down with her and opened up to her for an honest relationship.

General Hospital: Nina divulges intel

Fans may remember Nina and Carly coming together to target Congressman Drew. However, when Carly secretly pushed forward the custody hearing dates, the two had a violent fight on Monday's episode, dated May 19, 2025. Following that, she sided with her daughter despite disliking Drew.

However, after Michael's return, a despondent Nina stumbled upon Sasha's secret at the Brown Dog bar. Armed with the opinion that Michael is the possible father of Sasha's baby, she opened up to Ava on Friday's episode, dated May 30, 2025.

However, the upcoming episodes will find her facing a dilemma. While she may consider her intel a trump card for the Michael-Willow custody case, she is reluctant to bring it up. She knows this will harm Sasha, who has remained quiet about her affair with Drew so far. If Nina betrays her, Sasha may spill the past affair to Willow, destroying Nina's relationship with her daughter.

The soap's spoilers suggest Nina will confess to something, which may lead to Drew's displeasure. This may be about her affair with Drew, which she chooses to expose before Willow or the court. Alternatively, it may be Sasha's secret that she chooses not to expose for fear of bringing up Sasha's wrath.

Either way, Nina will have tough decisions coming up before her. However, this will add to the soap's drama. Continue watching General Hospital to catch Nina's decision and BLQ's emotions.

