What happened to Britt Westbourne on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

American actress Kelly Thiebaud played the role of Britt Westbourne on General Hospital. Britt was introduced as the daughter of the show's supervillains, the late Cesar Faison and Dr. Liesl Obrecht.

Ad

Britt's character first appeared on the ABC soap opera General Hospital in 2012. The character was portrayed by Kelly Thiebaud from 2012 to 2023. In 2018, it was revealed in the daytime drama's storyline that Nathan West was her brother and Maxie Jones was her sister-in-law.

After Britt was introduced to the show, her character was initially viewed as a pointless role that would be removed from the soap quickly. However, Britt's storyline started gaining traction once she was revealed to be the daughter of the show's former supervillains.

Ad

Trending

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Britt's character was written off in 2023. Britt learned that she had Huntington’s disease and planned to leave town. While she waited for her boat, Josslyn was attacked by someone. Britt jumped in to help save her. However, during the struggle, Britt got injured. She decided to be with her mother, as the venom killed her.

Although Obrecht called for an ambulance, Britt knew that she would not be able to make it to the hospital in time. Finally, she died in her mother’s arms in January 2023. After Britt's death, her portrait was added to the memorial wall at the hospital.

Ad

Ad

General Hospital: A glance at Britt Westbourne's character

As per the plot dynamics of General Hospital, Britt Westbourne was introduced in the show in 2012. During her earlier days, her character did not become a significant figure in Port Charles. Actress Kelly Thiebaud took over the role and played it from 2012 to 2023.

However, her storyline started unfolding, catching the attention of the viewers, after it was revealed that Britt was the daughter of the soap opera's supervillains, Cesar Faison and Dr. Liesl Obrecht.

Ad

Ad

During the initial days of Britt's storyline, it was revealed that she had a crush on Dr. Patrick Drake. One day, Britt approached Patrick to talk to him. As they talked to each other, she asked Patrick out on a date, to which he agreed.

Britt realized that Sabrina Santiago also had a crush on Patrick. However, she did not view her as a threat. In a shocking twist, Britt managed to convince Sabrina to babysit Patrick's daughter, Emma.

Ad

As the show's storyline progressed, Britt's character matured into becoming one of the key characters in town. Her narrative was significantly impacted by her romantic entanglements, especially with Nikolas.

In 2014, Nikolas proposed to Britt, which she accepted. In 2015, Britt reunited with her best friend, Brad, when she returned to Port Charles to attend the Nurses' Ball red carpet show with him.

Despite becoming an important figure in the show, Britt's character was ultimately scrapped from the soap. In 2023, Britt discovered that she had Huntington’s disease. As a result, she decided to leave town.

Ad

While she was on her way to leave Port Charles, she noticed Josslyn being attacked. In an attempt to rescue Josslyn, Britt got injured and died in her mother's arms.

More about Kelly Thiebaud's life and career, the actress who played Britt Westbourne

Ad

Kelly Thiebaud was born on August 28, 1982, in El Campo, Texas. She gained recognition from daytime fans for playing Dr. Britt Westbourne on General Hospital, for which she won the prestigious Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2022.

She appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing her acting portfolio. Thiebaud's fans could catch a glimpse of the actress in popular productions such as The Surrogate, Abduction of Angie, Grace Unplugged, Magnum P.I., Days of Our Lives, and Criminal Minds.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 16, 2025): Tracy receives an advice while Anna confronts Dante and Chase

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More