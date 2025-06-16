General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 16, 2025): Tracy receives an advice while Anna confronts Dante and Chase

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 14, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 16, 2025, episode, Tracy receives a piece of advice from Martin. When she seeks help from Martin, he says there is a way she could win.

"There is a way you both could win," Martin states.

However, the preview does not illuminate what exactly Tracy and Martin are talking about. Meanwhile, Anna confronts Dante and Chase. She makes it clear that the two of them are not going anywhere until they find a solution.

"The two of you aren't going anywhere until you figure it out," Anna says.

As Anna gives an ultimatum to Dante and Chase, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Jason meets Drew and explains his position to him. Jason makes it clear that there will be no compromise until Willow notices the situation.

"Until Willow sees it, there will be no compromise," Jason remarks.

With Tracy receiving some advice from Martin and Anna confronting Dante and Chase, the spoiler preview for the June 16, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters where several dramatic events are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 16, 2025

The spoilers for the June 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Drew will approach Jason with a plan to get Wiley and Amelia back. He will ask Jason to bring a proposal to Michael, offering to step aside if Willow gets a chance to reconnect with her kids. Jason will refuse to comply, and tells Drew that there will not be any progress until Willow sees the entire picture.

In the meantime, Anna will get fed up with Dante and Chase's arguments at the PCPD. She will lock them up in a holding cell and make it clear that they will not be allowed to come out until they come to an understanding with each other. As both detectives are forced to talk to each other face-to-face, they will likely talk about Gio's secret and other personal frustrations.

On the other hand, Lulu will think about changing her approach. Although she had refused to apologize earlier, it is expected that she will sincerely apologize to either Gio or Brook Lynn in this episode.

After having learned the truth about his parentage, Gio will likely become a part of another conversation between Dante and Brook Lynn. It is also possible that he will overhear Lulu's statements, making him more unsettled.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Josslyn will continue working on her WSB assignment. She will ask her handler, Vaughn, to access Professor Dalton's phone.

Although Vaughn will hesitate, Josslyn will insist that she can retrieve the files stored in the phone. Josslyn will refuse to back down, as Dalton's phone has some secret information about his secret project.

Elsewhere, Carly will meet Brennan and tell him something she claims she should have said long ago. Brennan will shockingly ask her what she means. Carly's answer suggests that she is determined to take action about something that has been left unfinished.

Later, in General Hospital, Tracy will meet Martin to talk about Drew and Scout's situation. Tracy will reveal that she fears Drew may take Scout to Washington, D.C. It is expected that Tracy will ask for Martin's help to stop that from happening. Martin will suggest a solution that will make both sides win. However, it is unclear whether Tracy agrees to go along with it.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

