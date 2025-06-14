What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 16, 2025)?

The June 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital ended with emotions running high. Willow remained hospitalized after collapsing in court over losing custody of Wiley and Amelia to Michael. Drew started blaming himself and even considered walking away from Willow if it would help her get the kids back. Cody continued playing along with Kristina’s plan to seduce Ava, while Ava kept showing interest in him.

Lulu offered no apology to Brook Lynn for keeping the truth about Gio from Dante. Meanwhile, Tracy approached Alexis with her concerns regarding Scout and Drew, but Alexis didn’t support her idea. Josslyn moved forward with her WSB assignment and pushed back against her handler’s doubts.

In the June 16, 2025, General Hospital episode, Drew will ask Jason to deliver a proposal to Michael in hopes of helping Willow get time with her kids, but Jason won’t budge. At the PCPD, Anna will lock Dante and Chase in a holding cell until they sort out their issues.

Trending

Lulu will offer someone an apology—possibly Gio—while Gio becomes more upset after overhearing another conversation. Tracy will meet Martin to discuss concerns about Drew, while Carly shares a moment with Brennan. Josslyn will press her handler about accessing a professor’s phone and whatever data it might hold.

What to expect from the June 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On June 16, 2025, General Hospital will focus on strained relationships, hidden motives, and a few forced sit-downs. Drew will approach Jason with a plan to help Willow get time with Wiley and Amelia. He will want Jason to bring a proposal to Michael, possibly offering to step aside if it gives Willow a better chance at reconnecting with the kids.

Jason, however, will not agree with it right away. He will tell Drew that there won’t be any progress until Willow sees the full picture for herself. Whether that means Jason doesn’t trust Drew or simply believes the plan won’t work remains to be seen.

Over at the PCPD, Anna will get fed up with Dante and Chase’s ongoing arguments. Instead of having them talk it out in her office, she will lock them in a holding cell. She will make it clear that they won’t be let out until they come to an understanding. The Gio secret and other personal frustrations between them will hang in the air as the two detectives are forced to talk face-to-face, without any interruptions.

Meanwhile, in General Hospital, Lulu will change her approach. After refusing to apologize earlier, she will offer someone a sincere apology. It could be to Brook Lynn or Gio. If it’s Gio, it may come after he overhears another private conversation.

He has already learned the truth about his parentage. Now, he will catch part of another exchange—possibly between Dante and Brook Lynn. It can even be Lulu, which will make him more unsettled.

Josslyn will continue working her WSB assignment. She will push her handler, Vaughn, for access to Professor Henry Dalton’s phone. Vaughn will hesitate, but Josslyn will insist she’s capable of retrieving whatever files are stored on it. The phone is believed to contain important information tied to Dalton’s secret project. Determined to prove she can handle it, especially after nearly messing up the original job assignment, Jossulyn won't back down.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Tracy will meet with Martin to talk about Drew and Scout. She will express her fear that Drew might take Scout to Washington, D.C., without warning. Tracy will ask Martin to help her come up with a way to prevent that. Martin will suggest a solution that could work for both sides to win, but whether Tracy goes along with it will depend on the details.

Finally, Carly will tell Brennan something she claims she should’ve said long ago. Brennan will ask what she means, and Carly’s answer will suggest she’s finally taking action about something left unfinished.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More