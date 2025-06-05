“She did a fantastic job” — General Hospital fans applaud Josslyn’s powerful testimony in Ric’s final questioning

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on June 4, 2025, Ric interrogated Josslyn during the custody hearing in the courtroom. Josslyn revealed that Willow told her nothing was more important to her than being with Drew. Later, Josslyn testified in court and gave a statement against Drew, further complicating the plot dynamics.
While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Josslyn's testimony. While several fans voiced their thought about the grilling session between Ric and Josslyn, many viewers applauded Josslyn’s powerful testimony in Ric’s final questioning.
One fan, going by the name Diane Weaver, commented on Facebook while addressing the scene between Ric and Josslyn in the courtroom. She said Josslyn did a fantastic job. Diane stated,
"She did a fantastic job!"
Diane responded to a post made by Patricia Renalis. Patricia posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 5, 2025, discussing Ric's final questioning session with Josslyn. Patricia discussed the details of the intense interrogation scene between Ric and Josslyn, saying,
"This was the final questioning of Joss by Ric."
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Josslyn's powerful testimony. While a netizen praised Josslyn for being amazing on the stand and shutting Ric up, another fan wondered if Ric must have thought about letting Kristina take the stand.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the courtroom scene, where Ric cornered Josslyn with difficult questions. One viewer showed support for Josslyn and praised her acting skills. On the other hand, another user said he was not the biggest fan of Josslyn but agreed that she did a great job on the stand.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Ric and Josslyn on General Hospital
According to the storyline of General Hospital, Ric and Josslyn engaged in a heated confrontation in the courtroom drama during the custody hearing. While Ric cornered Josslyn during the final questioning session, she presented a powerful testimony that could shift the course of the trial proceedings.
In the June 4, 2025, episode of the ABC soap opera, the explosive trial surrounding Michael and Willow's custody battle continued in the courtroom. When Josslyn was called on the stand, she tried to remain calm and keep her cool.
When Ric started asking difficult questions, Josslyn turned the tables on Ric and revealed what Willow had told her in the ladies' room at the Nurses' Ball. Jossly disclosed that Willow had told her nothing was more important to her than being with Drew.
Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Willow was shocked to hear Josslyn's statements. She started worrying and looked at Drew. However, she refused to tolerate what was going on and, in an outburst, protested against Josslyn. She challenged Josslyn, claiming that she was taking what she said out of context.
During the June 4, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Willow yelled at Josslyn to tell the truth, but the judge quickly stopped her outburst. In a surprising turn, Josslyn gave a powerful testimony that changed the course of the story.
Later, she testified against Drew, saying he stormed into the ladies' room at the Nurses' Ball and threatened her to stay away from Willow, warning that Michael could lose his kids.
Everyone was shocked to hear Josslyn's statements. However, it was revealed that her powerful testimony would shift the momentum in the court battle, further strengthening Michael's case.
Also Read: General Hospital star Kate Mansi marries Matt McInnis in a surprise wedding for their guests
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.