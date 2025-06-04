General Hospital recap (June 4, 2025): Did Sasha finally reveal who her baby’s father is?

The General Hospital episode that aired on June 4, 2025, brought explosive testimony in court, emotional confrontations, and one major confession. Sasha took the stand and admitted that Michael is the father of her baby after Ric cornered her about a night at the Brown Dog.

Josslyn exposed Willow’s behavior at the Nurses Ball, while Michael's past with Sonny and his manslaughter conviction came back to haunt him.

Ric backed her into a corner during his questioning, pushing her to explain what happened the night she was seen leaving the Brown Dog with Michael.

He brought up the timeline of her breakup with her ex, the discovery that her boyfriend was actually her cousin, and her drinking that night.

When Ric warned her about perjury and the risk of going to prison while pregnant, she finally gave in. Sasha confirmed that she had sex with Michael that night and that he is the baby’s father. The courtroom was stunned.

Willow looked shocked, Drew couldn’t believe it, and Carly was caught off guard. Sasha called Ric a creep but still told the truth.

This moment instantly changed the entire direction of the custody hearing. It gave Ric a chance to paint Michael in a negative light while framing Willow as the more stable option for the kids.

General Hospital: Did Michael’s history get used against him in court?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Ric used Michael’s past against him during cross-examination. After Diane presented Michael as a devoted father who was misled by Willow, Ric brought up several facts from Michael’s childhood and adult life.

He reminded the court that Michael was raised under Sonny’s roof, shot in the head as a child, and later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Ric also mentioned how Michael once used the court to sue for custody of his sister. These points were all meant to suggest Michael thrives in chaos and isn’t a stable choice for full custody.

Diane countered by highlighting how Kristina had to intervene to keep Michael connected to his children, and how Willow chose Drew, not Michael, as guardian in legal documents.

The court also watched video footage of Willow and Drew in the nursery, which Diane used to argue that Willow is the unstable one. But Ric's angle stayed focused on Michael’s violent past and poor decisions.

General Hospital: Did Lucky propose to Elizabeth again?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Lucky proposed to Elizabeth during a private lunch he set up in the hospital garden. Liz had just gotten her cast removed, and Lucky surprised her with a picnic and music. He told her he still loved her and always had since they were kids.

Lucky acknowledged their ups and downs but said he believed they could still build the life they once dreamed of. He pulled out a ring and got down on one knee.

Elizabeth was touched, but she refused. She said she loves him, but her answer is still no. Lucky looked crushed.

Elizabeth didn’t say whether it was a no for now or forever. That question was left hanging at the end of the scene. The moment was personal and direct, showing that their feelings are still there, but Elizabeth is not ready to remarry Lucky right now.

The two still shared a connection, but the proposal didn’t go the way Lucky hoped.

General Hospital: Did Brook Lynn confront Lulu about Gio?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Brook Lynn confronted Lulu at her house about how Gio found out the truth. Lulu admitted she pieced it together after Rocco’s alcohol poisoning and noticing Lois’s protective behavior toward Gio.

She also mentioned learning that Camilla faked her pregnancy.

In General Hospital, Brook Lynn was furious that Lulu didn’t let her handle things her own way. Lulu said she would change how Gio found out if she could but still believed he deserved the truth.

Brook Lynn said she would’ve rather not known if it meant avoiding the pain Gio is in now.

The argument got personal, with Brook Lynn accusing Lulu of ruining her life on purpose. Lulu insisted she did what she thought was right, but Brook Lynn said she crossed a line and that she and Dante may never repair their relationship with Gio.

Brook Lynn warned Lulu she wouldn’t be walking away from this clean. She left angry, leaving the fight unresolved.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

