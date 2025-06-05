General Hospital star Kate Mansi marries Matt McInnis in a surprise wedding for their guests

American actress Kate Mansi, known for her role as Kristina on General Hospital, recently tied the knot with producer Matt McInnis. As the ABC soap opera star got married to McInnis, they surprised their guests with a major revelation.

The news of Kate and Matt's love story emerged last month when the actress shared a series of black and white photographs with McInnis on Instagram on May 12, 2025. The caption stated:

"Is it July yet? Can’t wait to marry you."

After the couple announced their plans to get married, their family and friends looked forward to attending their wedding this coming July. However, it was recently revealed that Kate and Matt had a surprise wedding. Guests attending a party organized by the couple were unaware they were in for a big wedding surprise.

What really went down at General Hospital star Kate Mansi's surprise wedding?

Kate Mansi, known for portraying Kristina on General Hospital, recently married Matt McInnis. However, their wedding party left the guests stunned and surprised, as they had no idea what was about to happen. A report published by People magazine on June 3, 2025, revealed what truly transpired.

It was disclosed that everyone arrived thinking it was an engagement party for the couple. When their 115 guests gathered at the Rebird restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on May 31, they were shocked to discover that Kate and Matt were not getting married in July, as they had previously teased. The guests found out they were about to witness the couple's nuptials right there.

Kate officially announced on social media that she tied the knot with film producer Matt McInnis. She posted a video of their wedding, teasing the surprise they had arranged for their guests. Kate wrote:

"The surprise wedding of our dreams."

In an exclusive scoop, Mansi revealed to People magazine what truly transpired at her surprise wedding.

"Our biggest goal and hurdle was to maintain the surprise. We wanted that eruption of joy, that moment where love just takes over the room."

While discussing their choice of venue, Mansi mentioned that the location provided a hidden ceremony space. She emphasized that it was crucial for their friends and family not to see anything upon arrival that might reveal the details.

The couple elaborated on the aesthetic they envisioned for their wedding. Kate and Matt shared:

"We approached the aesthetic with the idea that each space would tell its own story building in intimacy, drama, and intention as the night unfolded. Every environment had a distinct energy and color palette, but the design remained cohesive throughout, always in conversation with the natural architecture of each space."

After receiving the news of Kate Mansi's wedding to Matt McInnis, several fans congratulated the couple in the comments section of the Instagram post. The General Hospital star's colleagues and co-stars also sent their congratulations, wishing the couple a happy married life ahead.

More about Kate Mansi's life and career

American actress Kate Mansi was born on September 15, 1987, in Calabasas, California. She gained recognition for her role as Abigail Deveraux on the Peacock daytime drama Days of Our Lives. In 2023, she joined the cast of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, taking over the role of Kristina Davis.

Mansi's fans could spot her in popular productions like Casa Grande, How I Met Your Mother, Small Shots, Unwanted Guest, Boyfriend Killer, Muse, Maternal Secrets, Nightclub Secrets, The Perfect One, and The Office Mix-Up. Kate Mansi won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2017 for her performance as Abigail on Days of Our Lives.

In 2019, she received a prestigious nomination for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for the same role.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

