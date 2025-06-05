General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 5, 2025): Anna asks Jason for help, Lucky receives a rejection, and Sasha goes into labor

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 5, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 5, 2025, episode, Anna seeks Jason's assistance. She asks Jason for help to prove that she is right. Anna says:

"I need your help to prove that I'm right."

However, the preview does not shed light on what Anna needs help with. Meanwhile, Lucky receives a heartbreaking rejection from Elizabeth. Previously, it was hinted that Lucky would propose to Elizabeth with a ring. The spoilers disclose that Elizabeth rejects Lucky's proposal. Lucky asks if Elizabeth is rejecting him forever:

"Are you saying no forever?"

As Elizabeth rejects Lucky's proposal, fans are eager to find out what happens next between the two on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Sasha experiences a lot of pain in the courtroom during the custody hearing. She says:

"I think I'm going into labor."

With Anna asking Jason for help and Sasha going into labor, the spoiler preview for the June 5, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters where several dramatic events are likely to unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 5, 2025

The spoilers for the June 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Sasha goes into labor, leading to chaos in the courtroom. After a round of questioning, Sasha will emotionally confess that Michael is the real father of her baby. Sasha will be overwhelmed and the mental pressure will likely send her into early labor in court.

In the meantime, paramedics may not arrive in time. As a result, Willow will step in. Being a trained nurse, Willow will shift into medical mode and help deliver Sasha's baby right there in court.

The turn in events is expected to interrupt Ric's momentum, potentially postponing the hearing into recess. It is revealed that the courtroom drama will not resume until Sasha stabilizes.

On the other hand, Willow's decision to help Sasha despite the betrayal will shock everyone. Willow's reaction to Michael's affair and Sasha's pregnancy will remain under the wraps but her decision to help Sasha will likely establish her as the better parent.

While Michael remains silent, Carly will try to stay close to Sasha with the baby arriving.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Anna will meet Jason in Port Charles to talk about her growing suspicion regarding Professor Dalton. She will talk about suspecting that Dalton is working on something dangerous and illegal, and will ask Jason to dig into it.

However, Anna is unaware that Jack and Vaughn are planning to monitor her actions. Although Jason will not agree, Anna will push him for answers.

Elsewhere, Curtis and Portia will host a family get-together at the Ashford household. Although the meeting may appear casual, it is expected to take an emotional turn.

Since Portia and Curtis have been hiding the cracks in their relationship, other family members will likely start asking questions. The family gathering will lead to private confessions about trust, recent choices, and Trina's involvement.

Later, on General Hospital, Lucky will struggle to handle rejection. He will try to deal with the aftermath of Elizabeth turning down his proposal. It is expected that Lucky will reflect on how he reacted to finding out about Kristina's causing Elizabeth's accident and may begin to rethink his approach.

The upcoming episodes will shed light on whether he gives Elizabeth space or attempts to make amends. Lucky's next moves will depend on how he processes Elizabeth's rejection.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

