What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 5, 2025)?

On Friday’s episode of General Hospital (June 4, 2025), the courtroom exploded with tension after Sasha revealed that Michael is her child's father. Ric forced the confession by cornering her with the events of the night she left the Brown Dog with Michael. Willow, Drew, and Carly were visibly shaken.

In General Hospital, Josslyn exposed Willow’s private moment with Drew at the Nurses Ball, and Michael’s past was dragged into the spotlight, including his manslaughter conviction and ties to Sonny. Outside the courtroom, Lucky proposed to Elizabeth during a private lunch in the hospital garden, but she turned him down. Brook Lynn and Lulu had it out over Gio, with Brook Lynn accusing Lulu of ruining her son’s life.

Coming up on Monday, June 5, Sasha will go into labor, and the court will be forced into recess. Willow will spring into action and may assist medically as Sasha starts to deliver her baby. Anna will share her growing suspicions about Professor Dalton with Jason, hoping he’ll look into the professor’s secretive work.

Meanwhile, Lucky will be forced to accept that Elizabeth’s rejection might not be temporary. At the Ashford household, Curtis and Portia will gather the family, but the peaceful meeting might turn more personal.

What to expect from the June 5, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On the June 5, 2025 episode of General Hospital, the courtroom will be thrown into chaos as Sasha goes into labor. After her emotional confession that Michael is the father of her child, Sasha will be overwhelmed, and the pressure will send her into early labor right there in court.

Paramedics may not arrive in time, so Willow will be expected to step in. As a trained nurse, she will likely shift into medical mode and help deliver Sasha’s baby in real time. This sudden turn interrupts Ric’s momentum, possibly forcing the hearing into recess. The courtroom will not resume until Sasha is stabilized, and her condition will determine how long that takes.

Willow’s decision to help Sasha despite the betrayal will raise eyebrows. Her reaction to Michael’s affair and Sasha’s pregnancy will remain under wraps for now, but her willingness to step up may be a move to show the court that she’s still the better parent. Meanwhile, Michael will remain silent as events spiral. Carly will likely try to stay close to Sasha, especially with the baby now arriving. Drew’s reaction to the news will not be shown yet, but the fallout will come in later episodes.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Anna will meet with Jason to discuss her growing suspicions about Professor Dalton. She will believe that Dalton is working on something dangerous and possibly illegal, and she will ask Jason to dig into it.

In General Hospital, Anna will not be aware that Brennan already has an investigation underway, nor that Jack and Vaughn are planning to monitor her actions. Jason may not immediately agree, but Anna will likely push him for answers. Jason’s involvement could set off a chain of events that expose whatever Dalton has been hiding at PCU.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

At the Ashford household, Curtis and Portia will host a family gathering. The meeting may appear casual, but it is expected to become emotional. Portia and Curtis have been hiding the cracks in their relationship, and family members may begin to ask questions. The get-together could also lead to confessions or private confrontations about trust and recent choices, especially with Trina involved.

Meanwhile, Lucky will deal with the aftermath of Elizabeth turning down his proposal. He will reflect on how he reacted to finding out Kristina caused Liz’s accident and may begin to rethink his approach. Whether he gives Liz space or tries to make amends remains to be seen, but his next move will depend on how he processes her rejection.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

