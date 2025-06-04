“It’s despicable!” — Fans divide as Brook Lynn unleashes her Quartermaine energy and kicks the women out in a fiery General Hospital scene

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on June 3, 2025, Gio made it clear to Brook Lynn that he would not be staying with her. When Brook Lynn tried to tell him she loved him, Gloria defended Camilla, Gio's adoptive mother, explaining that she had not told Gio the truth because she didn't want to break his heart. However, things took a wild turn when Brook Lynn asked Lois and Gloria to leave.

Ad

As the latest drama unfolds in General Hospital, fans have taken to social media to express their opinions on Brook Lynn's behavior. While some fans criticized her for displaying her Quartermaine energy and for ejecting Lois and Gloria during an intense scene, others defended her, arguing that she was suffering.

One fan, Tish Hall, commented on Facebook regarding Brook Lynn's actions, stating that her attitude appeared despicable and full of contempt. Tish stated:

Ad

Trending

"That's not funny! It's despicable!"

A post made by a fan, saying Brook Lynn's behavior seemed despicable (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Tish responded to a post made by Jonathan Kelly. Jonathan posted in the Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 4, 2025, discussing the scene where Brook Lynn lashed out at Lois and Gloria. He posted a video of Brook Lynn's outburst and wrote:

Ad

"Brook Lynn gagged both of them!"

A Facebook post about Brook Lynn's behavior (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread about Brook Lynn's behavior with Lois and Gloria. One netizen said she should recognize her mother and grandmother despite her pain, while another noted her regret for kicking them out.

Ad

More fan reactions about Brook Lynn's behavior (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and debated whether Brook Lynn was wrong for her rude behavior toward Lois and Gloria. One viewer asserted that people needed to understand Brook Lynn's position, noting she was upset and in pain. Conversely, another user commented that it seemed a bit harsh to throw them out in such a disgraceful manner.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Brook Lynn (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Brook Lynn lashing out at Lois and Gloria on General Hospital

Ad

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Gio finally confronted Brook Lynn. He asked her directly if she had given him up because she did not want him. During the June 3, 2025, episode of the ABC soap opera, Gio made it clear that he was not going to stay at the Quartermaine mansion. He stated he was just there to pick up a few things.

Although Lois and Gloria did their best to talk to Gio, he concentrated on venting his frustration at Brook Lynn. He asked Brook Lynn if they had forced her to give him away in the same way they pressured Gloria. However, Brook Lynn stated that it was her choice.

Ad

Ad

In the June 3, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Brook Lynn told Gio she was a teenager when she gave birth to him and wanted him to have a stable household. Gio replied that if she had really wanted him, she would have found a way to keep him close.

Brook Lynn countered that giving him up for adoption was her way of loving him. When Gio remained unconvinced, Gloria defended Camilla, Gio's adoptive mother, explaining she never revealed the truth to avoid breaking his heart while she was dying.

Ad

Later, Brook Lynn asked if they pressured Camilla to lie on her deathbed. Her comments infuriated Gloria, who snapped back. Then, Brook Lynn angrily ordered Lois and Gloria to leave, saying she couldn't look at them. As they exited, Brook Lynn invited Gio to stay, but he declined, stating nobody wanted him and he didn't want anyone either. After expressing his feelings, Gio chose to walk away again.

Also Read: “He is a creep” — General Hospital fans get uneasy vibes from the professor after his unsettling stare at Emma.

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More