“It’s despicable!” — Fans divide as Brook Lynn unleashes her Quartermaine energy and kicks the women out in a fiery General Hospital scene

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on June 3, 2025, Gio made it clear to Brook Lynn that he would not be staying with her. When Brook Lynn tried to tell him she loved him, Gloria defended Camilla, Gio's adoptive mother, explaining that she had not told Gio the truth because she didn't want to break his heart. However, things took a wild turn when Brook Lynn asked Lois and Gloria to leave.
As the latest drama unfolds in General Hospital, fans have taken to social media to express their opinions on Brook Lynn's behavior. While some fans criticized her for displaying her Quartermaine energy and for ejecting Lois and Gloria during an intense scene, others defended her, arguing that she was suffering.
One fan, Tish Hall, commented on Facebook regarding Brook Lynn's actions, stating that her attitude appeared despicable and full of contempt. Tish stated:
"That's not funny! It's despicable!"
Tish responded to a post made by Jonathan Kelly. Jonathan posted in the Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 4, 2025, discussing the scene where Brook Lynn lashed out at Lois and Gloria. He posted a video of Brook Lynn's outburst and wrote:
"Brook Lynn gagged both of them!"
Several fans commented on the thread about Brook Lynn's behavior with Lois and Gloria. One netizen said she should recognize her mother and grandmother despite her pain, while another noted her regret for kicking them out.
Many viewers continued the conversation and debated whether Brook Lynn was wrong for her rude behavior toward Lois and Gloria. One viewer asserted that people needed to understand Brook Lynn's position, noting she was upset and in pain. Conversely, another user commented that it seemed a bit harsh to throw them out in such a disgraceful manner.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Brook Lynn lashing out at Lois and Gloria on General Hospital
According to the storyline of General Hospital, Gio finally confronted Brook Lynn. He asked her directly if she had given him up because she did not want him. During the June 3, 2025, episode of the ABC soap opera, Gio made it clear that he was not going to stay at the Quartermaine mansion. He stated he was just there to pick up a few things.
Although Lois and Gloria did their best to talk to Gio, he concentrated on venting his frustration at Brook Lynn. He asked Brook Lynn if they had forced her to give him away in the same way they pressured Gloria. However, Brook Lynn stated that it was her choice.
In the June 3, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Brook Lynn told Gio she was a teenager when she gave birth to him and wanted him to have a stable household. Gio replied that if she had really wanted him, she would have found a way to keep him close.
Brook Lynn countered that giving him up for adoption was her way of loving him. When Gio remained unconvinced, Gloria defended Camilla, Gio's adoptive mother, explaining she never revealed the truth to avoid breaking his heart while she was dying.
Later, Brook Lynn asked if they pressured Camilla to lie on her deathbed. Her comments infuriated Gloria, who snapped back. Then, Brook Lynn angrily ordered Lois and Gloria to leave, saying she couldn't look at them. As they exited, Brook Lynn invited Gio to stay, but he declined, stating nobody wanted him and he didn't want anyone either. After expressing his feelings, Gio chose to walk away again.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.