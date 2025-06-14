General Hospital weekly update (June 9 to 13, 2025): Willow admits to putting Drew above her kids, while Michael gets full custody of Wiley and Amelia

In the past week on General Hospital, a series of intense moments unfolded, leading to bombshell revelations and shocking twists. During the custody hearing, Diane grilled Willow about her relationship with Drew. In a dramatic turn of events, Willow confessed to sleeping with Drew and admitted to putting his needs over those of her children.

Meanwhile, Drew admitted that he tried to manipulate Wiley to strengthen Willow's case. It was revealed that he approached Wiley and claimed that Michael no longer wanted his kids, suggesting he only wanted to be with Sasha and their new baby. Wiley was devastated after overhearing Drew's claims about Michael.

Later in the week, Michael was granted full custody of his kids, Wiley and Amelia. The judge ruled in favor of Michael, clarifying that Willow was a negligent parent. Stunned by the verdict, Willow pleaded with the judge to reconsider. When she realized the decision was final, she collapsed in the courtroom.

General Hospital weekly update for episodes aired from June 9 to 13, 2025

Willow admitted to putting Drew above her children

In the General Hospital episode that aired on June 10, 2025, Diane cornered Willow in the courtroom, asking questions about her relationship with Drew. When Diane questioned her about sleeping with Drew in the nursery, Willow finally admitted that she prioritized Drew's needs over her own kids.

Willow explained that she tried to comfort Drew when he was grieving Sam's death. She said they became close and got intimate when Drew was struggling emotionally.

Diane called out her actions, criticizing her poor decision-making. However, Willow tried to justify her deeds by claiming that Michael was the one who had abandoned them.

Drew manipulated Wiley to help strengthen Willow's case

In the General Hospital episode that aired on June 11, 2025, Drew admitted to manipulating Wiley to help make Willow's case stronger. He went near Wiley and said Michael no longer wanted to be with his older children. Drew claimed that Michael simply wanted to be with Sasha and their newborn baby.

Wiley overheard Drew's claims and was left heartbroken. After finding out about Drew's tactics, Michael reassured Wiley that he loved them. When Nina questioned whether Drew had said something cruel to Wiley, Drew confessed that Wiley had heard exactly what he needed to hear.

It became clear that Drew tried his best to use Wiley to gain leverage in the custody hearing. Nina started suspecting Drew's behavior, while Michael became furious. He made it clear that he no longer trusted Willow to protect their children from Drew's toxic influence.

Michael gained full custody of Wiley and Amelia

In the June 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital, the judge ruled in favor of Michael, confirming that he would get full physical and legal custody of his kids, Wiley and Amelia. Willow was shocked after learning that she had lost her children.

The judge talked about a pattern of negligence from Willow, criticizing her for moving the children between homes. Additionally, the judge called out her poor decision-making ability and slammed her for putting herself over her kids.

Willow, unable to accept her defeat, collapsed in the courtroom in Drew's arms after the custody hearing. Nina attempted to comfort Willow. When Willow did not respond, Nina and Drew eventually took her to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the General Hospital episode that aired on June 9, 2025, Lucky decided to leave Port Charles. He said goodbye to Elizabeth before leaving town. Lucky said he would always love her, and Elizabeth echoed the sentiment. However, they agreed that staying together would not work for them.

In the June 13, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Maxie tried to fix things between Brook Lynn and Lulu. She attempted to get Brook Lynn and Lulu in the same room, allowing them to talk things out. Although Lulu explained that her actions surrounding Gio's secret were wrong, she said she was not sorry.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

