"This guy stole my heart" — General Hospital fans swoon over Rory Gibson as the new Michael, calling him a bold recast

In the May 23, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Rory Gibson debuted as Michael Corinthos. He made a surprise appearance at the Nurses' Ball, where his kids, Wiley and Amelia, happily ran to him. The episode ended with Michael leaving with Wiley to go to Carly's house.

While addressing the recent casting choice of Michael's character on General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the new recast. While several fans praised Rory Gibson being recast as the new Michael, many viewers called him a bold and good-looking actor who would ace the role of Michael Corinthos in Port Charles.

One fan, going by the name Ardena Marie Johnson, commented on Facebook, saying Rory Gibson stole her heart when he walked in as the new Michael. Ardena stated,

"I love Chad but I will admit this guy stole my heart when he walked in."

A post made by a fan about Rory Gibson being recast as Michael (Image via Facebook/ General Hospital Fans - Official)

Ardena responded to a post made by Dustin Watts. Dustin posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 27, 2025, discussing Rory Gibson being recast as the new Michael.

A Facebook post about the new Michael (Image via Facebook/ General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the recent casting choice of Michael's character. One viewer noted that Gibson seemed like a great recast. On the other hand, another fan pointed out that Gibsond did a great job as an actor on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Gibson being recast as the new Michael. While a netizen stated that Gibson was showcased as a handsome young man, another user claimed that he was a great choice for a recast on General Hospital.

Fans praise the casting choice for Michael's character (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Michael on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Rory Gibson appeared at the Nurses' Ball as the new Michael without informing anyone and left the ballroom by taking his son, Wiley, with him.

In the May 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital, after the kids completed their group performance, Wiley noticed Michael and ran directly into his arms by yelling "Daddy!" Michael embraced him lovingly, picked him up, and said they were going home.

During the May 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Michael took both his kids with him without Willow's permission. He told his son, Wiley, that they were going for a sleepover with Grandma Carly at her place.

When Willow and Drew noticed that Michael was leaving the scene with the kids, Jason asked them not to follow Michael. As a result, Drew and Willow rushed to the Port Charles Police Department and accused Jason of kidnapping.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the May 29, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Michael gave Willow an ultimatum: end things with Drew or stay away from the kids. After thinking it over, Willow chose to stand by Drew.

Meanwhile, Dante cornered Lulu and accused her of destroying everyone's lives by exposing the truth about Gio's true identity. Gio was shocked to learn about his parentage. He broke down and told Emma that he felt extremely betrayed.

Later, in General Hospital, Sasha and Jason agreed that the latter would pretend that he was the baby's father. On the other hand, Brook Lynn was worried that Gio would never forgive her for her past deeds.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

