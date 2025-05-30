General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 30, 2025): Brook Lynn shows mirror to Lois, Curtis awares Carly, and Alexis warns Kristina

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 30, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the May 30, 2025, episode, Brook Lynn shows a mirror to Lois. She tells Lois that she is not going to do to Gio what Lois did to her.

Ad

Brook Lynn states:

"I'm not going to do to him, what you are doing to me."

However, the preview does not show what happens next between Brook Lynn and Gio, especially after the latter discovers that Brook Lynn is his mother. Meanwhile, Carly asks Curtis for a favor.

In a shocking twist, Curtis makes Carly aware that what she is asking, could backfire. Curtis explains:

"What you're asking, could backfire spectacularly!"

Ad

Trending

As Curtis warns Carly about the situation, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Alexis issues a final warning to Kristina.

She warns Kristina, saying she could end up in prison if the police investigate the car crash. Alexis remarks:

"If the police investigate, you're going to prison."

With Curtis explaining the intensity of the situation to Carly and Alexis warning Kristina, the spoiler preview for the May 30, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

Ad

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 30, 2025

Ad

The spoilers for the May 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Nina will approach Ava and seek advice about how to handle the situation she has been facing.

It is revealed that Nina is aware that Sasha is pregnant with Michael's child, and she has figured out the timing of when it happened.

Nina will reveal that it was the same night everyone learned about Drew and Willow's affair. Nina will contemplate that she has enough intel to ruin both Michael and Willow's custody efforts.

Ad

Ava will listen to Nina's concerns and explain her perspective. It is expected that Ava will urge Nina to think about the consequences before acting.

In the meantime, Michael will ask for Sasha's help. Michael's request is expected to be about the upcoming custody hearing, where he will want Sasha to testify or support his case.

Besides having to decide whether she wants to speak up in court, Sasha will continue to protect herself from losing control of the situation.

Ad

On the other hand, Curtis will start questioning how much he trusts Portia after everything that happened during the Nurses' Ball.

After finding out that Portia was involved in Drew's blackmail scheme, Curtis will start confronting both of them. While he attempts to find out whether the actual truth is being covered up, his marriage is expected to be affected.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Alexis will meet Kristina and Lucky to discuss how to handle Ric and Ava's situation. Alexis is aware of what Ric is capable of doing.

As a result, she will try to prevent Kristina from being dragged into something she will regret. While Lucky shares details about Ric's past move and legal vulnerabilities, the three of them will try to deal with Ric before it gets out of hand.

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Laura and Liz will reconnect with each other. It is revealed that Liz is still in the process of recovering from her recent accident.

On the other hand, Laura is dealing with political pressure about the referendum and the external interference from Sidwell and Councilman Boyle.

As the two discuss the latest events unfolding in Port Charles, Laura will open up about how Drew has been affecting her job as a mayor.

Ad

What happened on the May 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

Ad

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on May 29, 2025, Michael gave an ultimatum to Willow, asking her to either end things with Drew or stay away from the kids. Willow then informed everything to Drew.

Despite considering Michael's demands, Willow ended up siding with Drew and took off her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Dante confronted Lulu and accused her of blowing up everyone's life by revealing the truth about Gio's parentage. Gio was shocked to learn about his true identity. Unable to accept his fate, he had a public breakdown and opened up to Emma about feeling betrayed.

Ad

Later, Sasha and Jason agreed that they would continue to pretend that the latter was the child's father. Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy figured out that she was related to Sonny in some way. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn feared that Gio would never forgive her for her actions.

Also Read: “He was in daddy bear mode” — General Hospital fans love Michael’s fierce, no-nonsense protection of Wiley and his bold new attitude

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More