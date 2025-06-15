Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 16 to June 20, 2025)

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from June 9, 2025, to June 13, 2025, revealed that things will get extremely dramatic in Salem. Xander Kiriakis will be released from jail on bail, and he might try his best to keep Victoria Kiriakis in his life.

Meanwhile, the residents of Salem will gather to celebrate Andrew and Paul getting married and tying the knot. Spoilers reveal it will be a good distraction after John Black's funeral. Aaron Greene will return to Salem and discuss with Cat Greene about their upcoming graduation day.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from June 16, 2025, to June 20, 2025

1) Xander Kiriakis will get out of jail on bail and will try his best to be able to keep Victoria Kiriakis in his life

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives from June 16, 2025, to June 25, 2025, spoilers reveal that Xander Kiriakis will end up getting out of jail on bail, roaming around Salem freely. Spoilers reveal that Xander will take drastic actions to make sure that he can keep Victoria Kiriakis in his life.

While Sarah Kiriakis will do her best to keep Xander away from Victoria, however, she will be unsuccessful. Xander will try to overrule Sarah's decisions and wishes. Meanwhile, Kate Roberts Brady will ensure that Xander pays for how badly he had beaten up his brother Philip Kiriakis, and had almost killed him.

Spoilers reveal that Philip will finally awaken from his comatose state at the Salem University Hospital, and Kate will make sure that he testifies against Xander and sends him back to jail.

2) Andrew and Paul will tie the knot with each other, and their friends and family in Salem will gather to celebrate their relationship

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Andrew and Paul will gather their friends and family in Salem and tie the knot. The residents of the city will come together to celebrate their union, offering a joyful moment of relief amidst the grief following John Black's funeral.

Paul and Andrew's vows to each other will be heartfelt, as they promise to keep each other happy for the rest of their lives. Marlena Evans will attend the ceremony, and while she would miss John, she would draw comfort from the fact that John would have loved her to be there.

3) Aaron Greene will return to Salem and spend time with Cat discussing how they had their graduation day soon

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Aaron Greene will come back to Salem and will surprise Cat Greene. Cat will ask Aaron about why he has suddenly decided to come back to town, and he will remind her that their graduation day is coming up soon.

Aaron will share with Cat how he had dreamed of walking in a cap and gown with all his friends, Sophia, Tate Black, and Holly Jonas. The friend group will get together, and Holly will also announce that she has been looking into European universities.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

