Days of Our Lives weekly update (June 9 to 13, 2025): Salem bids goodbye to John

This past week on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives was filled with emotional upheaval as the residents of Salem gathered to bid farewell to one of their most beloved characters, John. Bo made a surprise appearance at the funeral to pay tribute to his old friend.

Meanwhile, at Titan Industries, tensions rose when Alex discovered that Kate had misplaced Stephanie's manuscript. It was a week of heartfelt goodbyes and emotional highs and lows as Salem mourned a true legend.

Days of Our Lives is a long-running soap opera in the history of America. Set in the fictional town of Salem. The soap revolves around the most powerful and affluent families of the fictional city, like the Bradys, Hortons, DiMeras, and Kiriakis. Airing since 1965, it explores deep emotional relationships, shocking betrayals, and ever-evolving storylines that keep fans invested in the lives of Salem’s residents.

Everyone comes together to celebrate John at the funeral on Days of Our Lives

This past week on Days of Our Lives, everyone from Salem celebrated John's legacy. The week started with Steve revealing that he is closing the Black Patch and retiring, as nothing will be the same after John's demise. At the Dimera Mansion, Rachel was upset, holding the green clips that John had given her. She cries to the memories of John's flashback, and Brady comforts her and prepares her to attend the service.

The service was officiated by Eric, who was nervous. Belle had previously comforted him, assuring that John would have appreciated it. During the ceremony, Eric welcomed everyone who had gathered. At one point, Rachel broke down in tears. Seeing this, Tate and Ariana decided to take her back home.

John's children delivered heartfelt eulogies, honoring their father and his legacy. Belle shared that she always felt safe whenever he was around. Paul spoke about their shared interests, especially how they bonded over baseball. Meanwhile, Brady lightened the mood with a humorous remark about John's eyebrows, bringing a moment of laughter to the room. However, he made everyone emotional when he referred to himself as "World's Greatest Dad."

What else happened at the funeral on Days of Our Lives

When Hope revealed the news about John's death to Bo, he couldn't control his emotions and decided to make an appearance at the service. Bo shows up and surprises everyone, as he wanted to share his feelings after learning about John. He was sad and expressed how great a friend John has been and made a difference in other people's lives. At the service, Shane also showed up and shared and appreciated John for being an excellent agent. He also remarked that Shane was one of the best agents he had.

Further, at the Brady pub, Bo noticed something and confronted Steve about the same. Steve shares that he has decided to retire, but did not feel right. However, Bo offered a partnership between him and Hope, to which he made a considerable gesture.

What else happened on Days of Our Lives

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie makes a surprise visit to Titan Industries to meet with her boyfriend Alex. However, their conversation is interrupted by Kate, who reveals that she lost the manuscript. However, the manuscript was later found by Kayla when she was at the hospital.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

