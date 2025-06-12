Days of Our Lives recap (June 12, 2025): Bo returns to a changed Salem while John's wake stirs memories

The Days of Our Lives episode aired on June 12, 2025, delivered a blend of grief and remembrance as Salem moved on from John's funeral to his wake at the Brady Pub. The episode saw Jack visit Abigail's grave, Marlena reflect on her life with John, and loved ones gather to toast to John's memory.

Elsewhere, Jennifer opened up about the pain of losing Doug and Abigail, while Hope and Julie offered support in a time of shared sorrow. Flashbacks highlighted prominent storylines, from Bo and Hope's "Cruise of Deception" days to John's journey from the Pawn to the man who loved Marlena.

With nostalgia running throughout, the episode celebrated John's legacy and the connections among Salem's most iconic families. In the wake of a profound loss, the spirit of unity and love remained strong on Thursday's Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Marlena struggles with sorrow as friends share memories of John

At the Brady Pub, Marlena was surrounded by those who loved John as much as she did. Steve, Kayla, Roman, Shane, and Bo were all present at John's wake. As Steve led a toast in John's honor, each friend shared heartfelt stories that spanned decades of friendship, loyalty, and adventure.

Marlena recalled how their love story began, even as the pain of John's absence lingered. Flashbacks of their time together, triumphs, losses, and even Marlena's first possession, played in her mind. Though comforted by the company, Marlena admitted she'll never truly say goodbye to John.

Jennifer breaks down over Doug and Abigail while Julie offers comfort

At home, Jennifer sat quietly, overcome with emotion on the anniversary of Abigail's death in today's Days of Our Lives episode. Julie returned to find her distant and withdrawn, gently asking why she skipped John's wake. Jennifer admitted that she couldn't face another goodbye, still reeling from the loss of both Abigail and Doug.

Her composure crumbled as she confessed how deeply the grief lingered. Julie wrapped her in an embrace, reminding her of the strength found in family and the blessings Doug always encouraged them to cherish. In a moment of sadness, the two women reaffirmed their bond and promised to face the days ahead together.

Hope grapples with joy and guilt while Bo remembers John

On today's Days of Our Lives episode, Hope struggled with conflicting emotions. Though grateful for Bo's miraculous return, Hope admitted that it felt wrong to celebrate while mourning John. However, Julie gently reminded her that John would want them to embrace life.

Back at the Brady Pub, Bo reflected on first meeting John in Miami and the bond they built over the years. Bo and Hope also looked ahead, ready to rebuild their life together from the ground up.

Bo pitches a new partnership as Steve contemplates retirement

As the night wound down at the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Bo noticed Steve growing quiet and reflective. When pressed, Steve admitted that he was thinking about retirement, but dreaded the idea of leaving it all behind. Bo, not missing a beat, suggested a new path forward, partnering up with him and Hope.

The idea surprised Steve, but the spark of intrigue was undeniable. Bo assured him they'd make a great team, picking up where they left off, but with a new purpose. Though Steve wasn't ready to decide just yet, the possibility of one last great adventure clearly took root.

