What happened to Cady McClain’s Jennifer Horton on Days of Our Lives? The character’s fate explored

Jennifer Horton, on Days of Our Lives, is one of the most beloved characters in the show's history. Since her first appearance in 1976, she has been a major character in Salem, drawing fans in with a compelling storyline of love, loss, and family drama. Jennifer, daughter of Bill and Laura Horton, faced adversity growing up that made her the woman people loved to see on-screen. Over the years, several actresses have played her, each enriching her character.

In recent years Cady McClain stepped in on Days of Our Lives during important episodes in Jennifer’s life. Her temporary exits and returns have kept fans invested, eager to see what lies ahead for her.

Jennifer departed Salem in February 2021 to take care of her mother’s business in Boston, bringing an end to McClain’s second stint on the show. But she was back in June 2022, after another calamity-the murder of Jennifer’s daughter, Abigail Deveraux.

Jennifer Horton’s History in Days of Our Lives

Originally introduced in 1976 as the daughter of Bill and Laura Horton, Jennifer Rose Horton's first onscreen date was Jack Deveraux. Through the years, she became one of the central figures on Days of Our Lives, having dramatic romances, shocking betrayals, and devastating losses. Her romance with Jack Deveraux remains one of the greatest love stories in daytime television history. Notwithstanding Jack’s several presumed deaths, the couple’s bond persisted throughout.

Jennifer’s character has gone through plenty of hardship, including kidnappings, amnesia, and familial disputes. But things have gotten rougher in recent years, which has caused her to take temporary leaves from the show.

Cady McClain takes over as Jennifer Horton

Longtime Jennifer Horton actress Melissa Reeves chose not to return to Days of Our Lives in September 2020, because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Emmy-winning actress Cady McClain was brought in and she first appeared on the show in October 2020.

McClain’s time was short but memorable, spanning one of the saddest chapters in Jennifer’s life — the death of her mother, Laura Horton. Jennifer was distraught at discovering that the woman she believed to be her mother had been accidentally murdered by Jack’s long-lost daughter from an affair, Gwen Rizczech.

The emotional fallout of this event became Jennifer’s storyline, with McClain giving a compelling performance.

Jennifer’s struggles and departure

Abby and Jennifer on Days of Our Lives (Image via YouTube - Days of Our Lives)

After Jennifer returned to the show in June 2022, she was devastated by Abigail’s death, a loss that sent her spiraling over the edge as she coped with her grief. As part of this ongoing plot, Jennifer had developed a substance abuse problem that involved prescription drugs, an issue she was previously sober from.

This emotional progression allowed McClain to express Jennifer’s anguish, making her return a memorable one. By late 2022, Melissa Reeves was back in the role, picking up Jennifer’s storyline.

What’s Next for Jennifer Horton?

Jennifer Horton has been and will always be part of Days of Our Lives, even if she is not present at all times. There is always room for more developments with the Horton family, which leaves open the opportunity for more returns in the future. Whether played by Melissa Reeves or another actress, Jennifer’s presence in Salem is nowhere near being finished.

For now, the focus shifts to the indelible portrayals of Cady McClain, who gave life to Jennifer with so much passion and complexity that made her one of the most adored characters of Days of Our Lives.

