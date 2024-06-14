Days of Our Lives: Is Matthew Ashford returning as Jack Deveraux?

The Days of Our Lives fans are abuzz with excitement and speculation as Matthew Ashford is returning as Jack Deveraux in Salem next Tuesday, June 18. It fits perfectly with the storyline involving Abigail. Ashford is returning next Tuesday, just in time for the storyline with Abigail. It turns out she might still be alive, which is pretty surprising.

Abigail's situation has been heartbreaking and mysterious, and now that her dad is back in the picture, things will get interesting. Fans can't wait to see how Jack's comeback will shake up the search for Abigail, especially with all the complicated relationships involved.

Jack was last seen leaving Days of Our Lives' Salem because of some blackmail, and now that he's coming back, things will shake up. Chad and Julie are trying to find Abigail, and Jack's return might either help or make things more complicated for them.

Will Jack Deveraux's return be a game-changer for Abigail on Days of Our Lives?

Matthew Ashford returning as Jack Deveraux isn't just a blast from the past for Days of Our Lives fans. It could shake things up in the story about Abigail possibly coming back to life. Soap Opera Digest says Chad and Julie are on the hunt for Abigail, following clues from Clyde. But their search might hit a roadblock with Jack back in the mix.

It's not entirely clear what Jack knows or thinks about Abigail's situation. Maybe he knows something Chad and Julie don't, or Clyde's claims do not convince him. This adds a bit of mystery and tension to the story. Jack might try to protect his family by getting involved in the investigation, but he could also be keeping some secrets of his own.

Jack Deveraux's return will cause all sorts of drama and bring in new problems and friendships. Everyone on Days of Our Lives is wondering how Jack and Chad will get along and if he'll be a help or a hindrance in finding Abigail. It's up in the air whether Jack's moves will speed up the search for her or make things more complicated.

Family ties and tensions on Days of Our Lives as the Deverauxs are back in Salem

To add to the excitement on Days of Our Lives, Casey Moss will return as JJ Deveraux, the son of Jack and Jennifer, for a big family reunion. This comeback will stir things up in Salem as the Deverauxs tackle new obstacles and deal with past issues. JJ's return might bring new insights and help in the search for Abigail, but it also leaves us wondering how long he'll stick around and what part he'll play in the plot.

With many Deveraux family members back up, it looks like we're in for a wild ride exploring family ties, loyalty, and strength. Melissa Reeves will be back as Jennifer Deveraux, and we can also expect her in the memorial episodes for Doug Williams, played by Bill Hayes, later in the year. It's emotional and intense, with all these characters from different eras coming together and digging into their pasts.

Jack has been a beloved character on the show since 1987, going in and out over the years. Fans love his interactions with the other main characters and how his story has evolved. Now that he's back in Salem, everyone is curious to see how his involvement in Abigail's possible return will play out. Will it be a happy reunion or more drama? Days of Our Lives fans can't wait to find out.

If you want to see all the drama and find out how Jack Deveraux's comeback affects the search for Abigail, watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock