Who plays Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives? All to know

Marlena Evans has been part of Days of Our Lives since 1976, becoming a fan-favorite over the years. Known for her strength, smarts, and tangled romantic relationships, the character has been played by Deidre Hall for almost 50 years, making her one of the show's longest-standing characters.

On Days of Our Lives, Marlena Evans' husband is John Black, played by Drake Hogestyn. Deidre Hall is still going strong on the show, keeping fans hooked with her skills and commitment to her role.

She keeps drawing in new fans and keeping the old ones happy. Hall's portrayal of Marlena is timeless, leaving a lasting impression on daytime TV.

Veteran actress Deidre Hall plays Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives

Deidre Hall was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 31, 1947, and has had a successful TV career. However, it's her iconic role as Marlena Evans that made her a soap opera icon.

She's won awards and nominations for her acting, including two Best Actress Soapy Awards in '82 and '83, three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in '84, '85, and '95, and even a shared award with Drake Hogestyn for Favorite Couple: John and Marlena in 2005.

Marlena Evans is a psychiatrist who has been through a lot, like kidnappings, possessions, and heartbreaking losses. Hall's skill in handling these intense storylines with ease and realness has kept the character around for so long.

Aside from her work on Days of Our Lives, Hall has also been in other TV shows and movies like:

Our House [as Jessie]

Electra Woman [as Lori]

Fiona Fleming [as Fiona Fleming]

Nurse Sally Lewis [as Nurse Sally Lewis]

Date Night by Jona Nanette [as Dr. Harper]

Harmony [as Krista]

My Christmas Dream [as Victoria]

Club 51 [as Nadine]

Lucky in Love [as Erin]

Dating in the Middle Ages [as Fiona Fleming]

Drop Dead Diva [as Deidre Hall]

Days of Our Lives' 35th Anniversary [as Dr. Marlena Evans]

Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story [as Deidre Hall and executive producer]

Women of the House [as Deidre Hall]

Hall's impact goes beyond just her acting skills. Many fans look up to her as a role model, admiring her portrayal of a strong, independent woman who knows how to juggle her career and personal life. She has been dedicated to her character and the show, which has played a major role in the success of Days of Our Lives.

The enduring legacy of Dr. Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives

Over the years, Marlena Evans' character on Days of Our Lives has grown and changed a lot. One of the peak storylines on the show was when Marlena got possessed by a demon.

It all started in 1994 when Stefano DiMera's hypnosis backfired and left Marlena vulnerable to a demonic force. She acted weird and supernatural until John had to step in and perform an exorcism to save her.

Marlena's character is also known for her long-lasting love story with John Black. Their relationship has gone through a lot, like brainwashing, fake deaths, and kidnappings. The chemistry between Hall and Hogestyn is a major reason why fans love their characters' romance.

Marlena's job as a psychiatrist on the show has let them touch on different topics like interracial relationships, LGBTQ+ representation, mental health, stress, self-care, life skills, and mental health first aid. Hall's depiction of Marlena as caring, tough, and strong has connected with fans.

If you're a fan of Days of Our Lives watch new episodes on Peacock every weekday at 6 am ET.