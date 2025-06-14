What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 16, 2025)?

The June 16, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives promises a nostalgic blend of celebration, reckoning, and healing. The episode shines a spotlight on longtime fan favorite Stephen Nichols, marking 40 years of portraying the iconic Steve “Patch” Johnson. As Steve prepares to retire, his loved ones gather to honor his legacy and take viewers on a walk through his past.

Meanwhile, the weight of grief continues to linger in Salem as Jack and Jennifer cope with Abigail’s loss and encounter an unexpected connection to their daughter. Over at the hospital, Philip wakes up with full memory. He is in a dilemma about what to do with Xander, the man who put him in a coma.

In a lighter twist, a publishing mishap may not be such a disaster for Stephanie after all. From heartfelt reunions to tense confrontations, Monday's episode promises depth, drama, and Days of Our Lives-style twists.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 16, 2025

Salem gathers to honor Steve’s journey

Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is set to be the center of attention on Monday's Days of Our Lives, as Salem throws him a retirement party at The Bistro. It is the same location where Black Patch’s last days were debated. The celebration, organized by Stephanie with Kayla in on the surprise, brings together close family and friends like Jada, Alex, Jennifer, Jack, and Kayla.

The party also honors Stephen Nichols’ 40 years portraying “Patch,” complete with a trip down memory lane featuring flashbacks from his early days. While Steve was planning to retire and close Black Patch, the outpouring of love might just make him reconsider.

Jack and Jennifer struggle with Abigail’s absence

On the June 16, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Jack and Jennifer remain in Salem following John’s memorial service. They encounter Cat, the woman who had impersonated their daughter Abigail, which brings Abigail’s memory to the forefront.

Jennifer also has a surprise planned for Jack, though details remain under wraps. The couple continues to navigate their grief as they process the events of the past few days and the reminder of their daughter’s absence.

Philip wakes up and faces the man who put him in a coma

Philip Kiriakis regains consciousness in his hospital bed and is shocked to find his half-brother Xander present in the room. Teaser reveals that Xander has snuck in and was preparing to smother Philip with a pillow, when Philip’s sudden awakening catches him off guard.

Although Philip is weak and disoriented, the dramatic awakening interrupts Xander’s deadly plan and puts both men on edge. Kate and hospital security may soon respond, leaving fans to wonder what consequences await Xander.

Alex panics after Kate misplaces Stephanie’s manuscript

Alex Kiriakis is shocked to learn that Kate has misplaced Stephanie's secret manuscript at the hospital. The manuscript, titled One Stormy Night, went missing after Kate hurriedly left the hospital to run errands.

Kate admits she cannot find it and fears someone might steal the novel, while Alex reacts with concern upon hearing the news. Despite the mix-up, Alex reassures Kate that his support for Stephanie’s work is not wavering. However, with the manuscript out of sight, uncertainty looms over its fate.

