What role does Annalynne McCord play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

AnnaLynne McCord is an American actress who plays Cat Greene on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Greene was introduced in June 2024 as the daughter of Catherina Meleounis Greene. She was presumed dead but was actually being held captive by the notorious villain Clyde Weston. Her storyline began with her being held hostage by Clyde.

Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of America. The soap opera is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year in November, as it first aired in November 1965. The show is set in a fictional city called Salem, and its plot revolves around the complex lives of the city residents.

Here's everything to know about Cat Greene's storyline from Days of Our Lives

As seen on Days of Our Lives, Cat arrived in Salem city in 2024. Initially, she had to pretend to be Abigail Deveraux, on orders of Clyde, who had kidnapped her mother and threatened to kill her if Cat didn't follow his rules. Clyde had asked her to act like Abigail, so that she could marry Chad DiMera and get his hands on the DiMera fortune.

Cat rightfully played her part as Abigail, convincing Chad. The two even went to Paris and got married. However, their wedding ceremony was interrupted by Mark. Cat's brother Mark was also a pawn in Clyde's master plan to take over the DiMera fortune. Further, when the truth came out, Chad confronted Cat, and she revealed her true identity and that Clyde had held her mother hostage.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Chad wanted to know what had happened to Abigail. He had pressed charges on Cat for impersonating Abigail, and Mark as well, who tried to shoot him. However, Chad dropped charges, as he struck a deal with Clyde that the latter would share information on Abigail in exchange for Cat.

Upon learning their deal, Cat was afraid and thought that this deal could put her life in danger. However, he reassured her that he wouldn't let that happen, as he wanted to help her instead in defeating Clyde. Later, Cat and Chad, along with JJ, Gabi, Felicity, and Aron, go to Canada to find Cat's mother, Catherina, and kill Clyde. They eventually succeed in their mission.

In the recent episodes of the soap opera, Chad went on a date with Cat after she returned to Salem. EJ also asked Chad if he developed feelings for Cat, to which he silently blushed and dismissed the question.

More about AnnaLynne McCord

AnnaLynne McCord is an American actress, model, writer, and director born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 17, 1987. The actress got her first big break in 2008 when she became a part of the CW series 90210 as Naomi Clark. The actress has won several awards for her role as Clark on the CW series.

Apart from playing, Cat Greene on Days of Our Lives, she has also been a part of many other projects like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Let's Get Physical, The Night Shift, Dallas, Nip/Tuck, and many more.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can catch the latest episodes on the NBC Network and Paramount+

