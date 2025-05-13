What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 14, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 14, 2025, there will be plenty of drama and surprises in Salem. Rachel Black’s birthday party will take a dark turn, while Philip Kiriakis makes a risky decision that might not go as planned. At the same time, Gabi and Alex go on a pricey date that could lead to some unexpected sparks.

The Days of Our Lives episode will be full of big moments, with secrets, tension, and surprising connections. Rachel’s strong reaction, Philip’s bold plan to get a special cure, and Gabi’s fancy evening with Alex will all bring drama. Fans can expect plenty of emotion, twists, and possible betrayals.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 13, 2025

Gabi’s expensive “non-date” with Alex heats up

Gabi Hernandez recently paid $15,000 for a date with Alex Kiriakis in a bachelor auction on Days of Our Lives. Even though Alex is in a relationship with Stephanie Johnson, Gabi has made it clear that she wants him to make the night special and memorable.

While their date isn’t meant to be romantic, the chemistry between them could make things feel more flirtatious. As Alex goes all out to impress her, Gabi might find herself getting caught up in the fun, and this could lead to sparks between them that could cause problems for both of them in the future.

Philip hires Kevin to infiltrate Dr. Russell’s lab

Philip Kiriakis, wanting to prove he’s still valuable, is focused on helping find a cure for Bo Brady. To do this, he reaches out to Kevin Lambert, a former classmate who now works in Dr. Jeffrey Russell’s advanced lab. Philip’s plan is for Kevin to secretly sneak into the lab and steal doses of the experimental drug Versavix.

Even though Philip means well, his plan is risky and could end badly, especially since Shawn and Steve also plan to break into the lab themselves, only to find out that someone has already been there and taken the drug.

Rachel’s birthday party ends in chaos

Rachel Black’s birthday party brings together Kristen DiMera, Brady Black, and EJ DiMera, creating a tense situation due to the ongoing family drama. As the party starts, Rachel seems nervous, and EJ’s presence may trigger old, painful memories.

People are beginning to wonder if Rachel played a part in EJ’s shooting, and this party could be the place where hidden truths are revealed. Rachel might have an emotional breakdown or share shocking news, which could cause a stir and add more mystery to EJ’s shooting case.

Xander seeks Kayla’s help in the hospital buyout

Xander Kiriakis is still focused on buying Salem’s hospital and asks Kayla Johnson for help with a special request. This could be connected to Philip’s secret plan and the increasing competition over the miracle drug. How Kayla reacts could either help Xander’s goals or cause more problems, especially if she finds out about the shady things happening behind the scenes.

A collision course of schemes and secrets

With several characters pursuing different goals, the Days of Our Lives episode is set to cause a chain reaction of consequences. Philip’s plan to steal from the lab could risk Bo’s treatment, while Rachel’s behavior might reveal important details about who shot EJ.

At the same time, the chemistry between Alex and Gabi could lead to more than just a moment of excitement. With secrets about to come out, Salem is in for a dangerous ride.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

