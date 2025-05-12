Days of Our Lives recap (May 12, 2025): Johnny and Chanel’s struggle, Kristen’s career crisis, and the missing gun

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 12, 2025, Johnny and Chanel dealt with the fallout from their talk about EJ’s shooting. Chanel asked if Johnny shot his father, but Johnny denied it and insisted he was innocent. Meanwhile, Kristen and Brady clashed over how to raise their daughter, Rachel.

In Salem, Philip tried to convince Alex to help with Xander’s hospital purchase. As they investigated, they uncovered a link to DiMera Pharmaceuticals. At the pub, Kate and Doug raised questions about Roman’s missing gun, which might have been used in EJ’s shooting.

Kristen’s day got worse when she lost her job and needed help, but she received an unexpected invitation to Rachel’s birthday party. The episode left fans wondering what would happen next for the people of Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 12, 2025

A tense moment of truth

The Days of Our Lives episode started with Johnny and Chanel still dealing with the fallout from Friday's cliffhanger. Chanel asked Johnny if he had shot his father, EJ, after Johnny had talked about wishing EJ were dead. Johnny denied it, saying there’s a difference between wishing someone dead and actually doing it.

Chanel was still worried about his anger, but they were interrupted by Paulina, who mentioned Sarah’s near-fatal Sweet Bits treat. Later, Johnny apologized again to Chanel, telling her he’d started therapy and gotten a new job at Titan-DiMera. The episode ended with Chanel asking Johnny to come home, helping to heal their relationship.

Parent of the year debate

Kristen and Brady faced new problems with their daughter, Rachel. Kristen told Brady that none of Rachel’s classmates were coming to her birthday party. Brady explained that Rachel’s love for snakes and lying might be causing trouble.

This led to a fight about Kristen’s influence on Rachel. Kristen then said Lani was her only true friend, which made things tense with Brady. They both admitted they weren’t perfect parents. Kristen shared her fears about Rachel turning out like her, as she worried about following in her father Stefano’s footsteps.

Alex, Philip, and the DiMera pharmaceuticals connection

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Alex was reading Stephanie’s manuscript when Philip arrived with a business offer. Philip wanted Alex’s help with Xander, who was still trying to buy the hospital, despite its financial problems. Alex suggested there was more to the situation, especially with EJ also bidding for the hospital.

Later, Philip found a mysterious folder in Alex’s office called “DiMera Pharmaceuticals.” Curious, Philip called Dr. Frame to learn more, hinting at a bigger plot in Salem’s business world.

A missing gun and unanswered questions

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Kate and Doug questioned the whereabouts of Roman’s missing gun, which could be linked to EJ’s shooting. This made Kate suspicious, and she started to wonder if the missing gun was used in the shooting.

Tensions rose between Kate and Roman as they tried to figure things out. Meanwhile, Holly offered to help Doug study for his GED, adding a nice moment to the tense situation.

Kristen’s desperation and a glimmer of hope

Kristen’s day got worse when she lost her job and needed help. She asked Alex to speak for her with Xander and Philip, but Alex wasn’t interested. Kristen tried to sell herself as a passionate career woman, but Alex didn’t care. When things seemed bad, Kristen ran into Brady, who agreed to attend Rachel’s birthday party. This left viewers wondering about Kristen’s future.

In this busy Days of Our Lives episode, characters in Salem dealt with their relationships and problems. With Johnny and Chanel still struggling, Kristen and Brady having co-parenting issues, and the DiMera business mystery, more drama is set to happen soon.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

