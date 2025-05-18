What is happening with Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored 

The character of Philip Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives is currently determined and plotting to steal the sepsis cure for Bo Brady. Philip is a complex and compelling character who has been a part of several major plotlines in the show.

Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. The show, which first aired on November 8, 1965, is all set to celebrate its 60th anniversary on air this year in November.

Set in the fictional city of Salem, the plotline of the soap delves into the complex lives of the characters dealing with betrayal, complicated family dynamics, and much more.

Here's everything to know about Philip Kiriakis and his current heist on Days of Our Lives

Philip Kiriakis is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The character was introduced in 1998, initially portrayed by Shane Nicholas. Over the years, several actors have portrayed the role of Philip on the show, while John-Paul Lavoisier stepped into the role in 2015.

Philip is the son of Victor Kiriakis and Kate Roberts. He had a complex relationship with his father Victor, as the two were always in a feud over the rightful heir of Titan Industries.

The character has been in several complex love arcs as well, particularly involving Belle Black and Chloe Lane. He was married to Belle Black, but the two eventually got divorced when Philip discovered that their daughter's biological father was not him but Shawn Douglas Brady.

On the other hand, his relationship with Chloe Lane has been one of the soap opera's central storylines, and their iconic romance made them a fan-favorite couple.

In the current story arc, as Bo struggles with his sepsis condition, his half-brother Philip has decided to steal the not FDA-approved cure from Dr. Russell's lab. He has planned to seek help from an old classmate, Kevin Lambert, who works closely with Dr. Russell. Elsewhere, Philip and Xander are in a feud over company matters.

However, spoilers for the soap opera suggest that Philip and Xander will be in a fight that may lead to the former's hospitalization, later creating chaos in Salem.

About John-Paul Lavoisier, who plays Philip on Days of Our Lives

John-Paul Seponski Lavoisier is an American actor born on March 12, 1980, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. From early on, Lavoisier was fascinated by the art of performing; he performed magic tricks as a child and loved playing the drums. The actor later moved to Philadelphia and enrolled at the University of the Arts to study jazz performance.

During his college years, he also went to New York for work gigs that supported him financially. Lavoisier later moved to Los Angeles in search of work, and he debuted his acting career in 2001 by starring in one episode of the daytime soap opera All My Children as Orderly.

Apart from portraying Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, the actor has been a part of several other projects, like Sex and the City, Gossip Girl, One Life to Live, Winterthorne, and many more.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can catch its latest episodes on the Peacock Network and Paramount Plus.

