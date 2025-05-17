Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 19 to 23, 2025

The upcoming week on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives is filled with emotional twists and shocking moments. Shawn and Steve race to save Bo, whose life is in danger. Brady and Alex grow more worried as things take a dark turn, while Hope and Ciara get ready for a painful goodbye.

Back in Salem, unexpected faces return and strong confrontations take place. Stephanie pushes Alex to do the right thing, Ari Horton comes home, and Philip’s health takes a turn that stuns Kate. With secrets coming out, surprising team-ups, and urgent calls for help, each day is packed with drama.

Previously on the show, Marlena had a touching goodbye breakfast with Susan, who was getting ready to go on a cruise with Roger. But Marlena was still worried about John. At the same time, Xander found out Philip stole a sepsis drug, leading to a heated fight between them. Just as everything boiled over, good news came in as John was found alive.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 19 to 23, 2025

Monday, May 19: A mother’s instinct and a dangerous rescue

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie begs Alex to think about others for once and do the right thing. Shawn and Steve begin their search for Bo, knowing they may be running out of time. Maggie questions Xander, trying to get him to tell the truth. Meanwhile, Kate finally finds Philip, but what she sees leaves her shocked and upset.

Tuesday, May 20: The return of Ari and a fractured family

Ari Horton returns to Salem, catching everyone off guard. Gabi and JJ start fighting again, and things could get out of hand. Javi tells Leo about something that’s been bothering him for a long time. EJ hopes Paulina will support him, but their rocky history may get in the way. Elsewhere, Belle steps in to support Shawn when he needs someone most.

Wednesday, May 21: Shattered trust and gentle warnings

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sarah starts to lose trust in Xander, and it puts their relationship in danger. Brady and Alex brace themselves for bad news after a troubling update. Stephanie gives Cat a quiet but serious warning. Meanwhile, Paulina plans a sweet surprise for Chanel and Johnny, bringing some happiness during a tough week.

Thursday, May 22: The call for backup

Doug ends up in a tough spot, but Holly steps in to help him, showing her kind heart. Gabi and Marlena join a celebration, but there’s still some tension in the air. Steve and Shawn realize they can’t save Bo on their own, so they ask others for help, but will it come in time?

Friday, May 23: A prayer for Bo

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Bo’s health gets worse, and Hope and Ciara lean on each other as they try to stay strong. Kayla tells Marlena just how dangerous the mission to save their loved ones really is. Julie, heartbroken, turns to prayer and hopes for a miracle that could turn everything around.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

