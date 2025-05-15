Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 16 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Failed projects and dashed hopes mark the upcoming weeks on Days of Our Lives, between May 16 and May 23, 2025. While Philip Kiriakis makes a reckless attempt at helping his family, his scheme fails miserably. Meanwhile, Bo ends up fighting for life, while Sophia's buoyant hopes may not get a happy ending.

Ad

The previous Days of Our Lives episodes built up the suspense leading to the impending disappointments. On one hand, Sarah landed at the hospital with a severe allergic reaction, when she was due for a weekend break, while on the other, EJ gifted his date with Cat to his younger brother, Chad.

Both, the Kiriakis family and EJ DiMera, made moves to buy out the University Hospital, only to lay their hands on Dr. Russell's experimental sepsis treatment. Meanwhile, Johnny accepted a job at Titan while assuring his wife that he did not shoot his father. Elsewhere, Shawn, Steve and Kayla strategized to steal Versavix to cure Bo's sepsis.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the residents of the fictional Salem township will continue to cross each others' lives through confrontations and associations on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Philip's imprudent plan fails

Ad

Philip Kiriakis has been at odds with most of his friends and the Kiriakis family members. After the revelation of his forgery, Xander and Alex have teamed up against him. As a respite, he reached out to his former classmate, Kevin Lambert, who works for Dr. Russell at the hospital's lab. Philip wants Kevin to steal all Versavix samples.

Philip plans to use it to save Bo Brady, while handing over the remaining to Xander. The upcoming episodes will find Philip and Kevin's plan go horribly wrong as their stolen samples possibly get destroyed. Their expressions of dismay and horror in the promo video say it all.

Ad

Moreover, the soap's spoilers suggest that Philip will be badly assaulted in the coming weeks. Whether Xander beats him to pulp for destroying Versavix or thugs following Doug III catch him helping the latter, remains to be seen. However, Philip's condition will need hospitalization, leading to Kate's worry.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

Days of Our Lives: Sophia looks forward to her birthday

Tate and Sophia have plans and misgivings (Image via YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)

Sophia was upset after Johnny recently refused to go ahead with the plan of adopting her baby. When she discussed this with her mother, Amy rejected the idea of going through an agency and handing over the baby to unknown couples. As such, Sophia has been eagerly waiting for her 18th birthday, so that she has more say in her baby's life.

Ad

Also Read: What happened between Tate and Johnny on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

The upcoming episodes will see Tate making special preparations to celebrate Sophia's birthday, particularly because the prospective mother will not be able to attend the prom. Moreover, Sophia will be seen taking a stand against her mother on her decisions about adoption.

However, the soap hints at the future parents having doubts about the adoption. Now that Chanel and Johnny are out of the picture, Sophia may worry about strangers raising her baby, even though she will not admit that to her mother.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Bo's lost cause will need a miracle cure

Ad

Since the comatose Bo has acquired sepsis from his ventilator, his condition has remained serious. With Philip destroying the batch of Versavix that Shawn planned to use on Bo, there will be no drug to save him. A desperate Hope will be seen requesting Bo to come back, as she reminisces about their 40 years of togetherness.

As Salem residents come to know about Bo's condition, Julie Williams will also pray to the late Doug Williams to send a miracle from the latter's afterlife. The soap hints at John being Bo's miracle.

Ad

The soap's spoilers say that Marlena will receive the news about John's whereabouts soon, which would give Susan Banks negative vibes. John will likely face a grim end while helping Bo with organ donation as the latter's organs fail due to sepsis.

Also Read: What is happening with John and Bo on Days of Our Lives? Characters’ fates explored

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to know Bo's fate and Philip's predicament in the upcoming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More