What is happening with John and Bo on Days of Our Lives? Characters’ fates explored

The Days of Our Lives' storyline is slated for some emotional story arcs coming up in the near future. As fans know, actor Drake Hogestyn, who portrayed John Black, passed away in September 2024, and his exit arc is pending on the soap.

Moreover, recently, the spoilers hinted at a return arc for the comatose Bo Brady, another fan favorite. While the two characters and their story arcs are separate, they may be interconnected in the upcoming episodes.

While Hogestyn died of pancreatic cancer, as per the soap's plot, his character, John, is on a dangerous mission and is missing. Bo, on the other hand, was recently revealed to have gotten sepsis from his ventilator which is threatening to destroy his organs. His sister, Kayla, his son, Shawn and his friend, Steve, will likely look for the right remedy.

An analysis into the two storylines may suggest a connection between the two. Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives, the long-running NBC daily soap, which currently airs on Peacock, will continue with other tangled story arcs in the fictional Salem city.

What is up with Bo Brady as per the current Days of Our Lives storyline?

Bo Brady has been comatose since 2023, when Shawn shot him presuming the former was going to hurt his mother. Recently, he developed sepsis from his ventilator as Hope relayed to Shawn and Kayla.

Monday's episode, dated April 28, 2025, saw Kayla looking for a cure for sepsis when antibiotics won't work. As such, she planned to reach out to Dr. Jeffrey Russell for his experimental drug for the same. She explained that if not treated in time, the infection could damage Bo's organs.

The soap's spoilers hint at Shawn asking for Steve's help in stealing the medicine from a reluctant Dr. Russell. If they succeed in administering the stolen experimental cure, Bo may survive his health crisis in the upcoming episodes.

Days of Our Lives: Where is John Black as per his arc?

According to the Days of Our Lives storyline, John Black is missing while on an international assignment. Recently, a worried Marlena joined Steve in travelling to Estonia chasing clues from his mission. They met and defeated John's longtime rival, Orpheus. However, that was a dead-end and they returned empty-handed awaiting more information from John's organization.

As mentioned before, John actor, Hogestyn, passed away last year from pancreatic cancer. As such, John's disappearance is part of his exit arc that will possibly leave John dead.

How may John and Bo's story arcs interconnect?

As fans already know, Drake Hogestyn passed away on September 28, 2024. On September 29, 2024, on her Instagram page, Martha Madison, who played Hogestyn's onscreen daughter, Belle Black, posted a tribute for him remembering shooting his "deathbed" scene.

After this a fan, identifying as "CL1977", on SoapCentral's fan discussion forum came up with the idea that John's deathbed sequence could involve Bo's recovery. This was followed by many such discussions on other fan forums. Another fan identifying as "mlauenstein", on Soaps.com's message board, suggested that John's organs could be transplanted onto Bo to avoid death from organ failure.

Incidentally, in a November 7, 2024, exclusive from Soap opera Digest, Days of Our Lives' Executive Producer, Ken Corday, confirmed that John Black's exit sequence was filmed while Hogestyn was battling pancreatic cancer. Both John and the production team wanted to give John a heroic and emotional exit.

However, Ken Corday did not allude to John's exit arc involving Bo's treatment and healing. Whether the two arcs are intertwined remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, continue watching Days of Our Lives to get the latest updates on Bo's health and John's whereabouts.

