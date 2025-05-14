Who is Kevin Lambert on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Kevin Lambert works as a lab assistant at the Salem hospital on Days of Our Lives. A friend of Philip Kiriakis, Kevin was initially played by Brett Lawrence, followed by Robert Benvenisti. In 2019, Chadwick Hopson was signed on to play the role for DOOL's spinoff, The Digital Series. Hopson's Kevin will be seen in the upcoming episodes as Philip reaches out to his friend to steal a vital drug from the lab.

Ad

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives presented the foundation for an upcoming battle between the DiMeras and the Kiriakis family. This involved the buyout of the University Hospital. As Philip explained to Kate, the chief draw for this takeover was Dr. Russell's sepsis drug under development.

Meanwhile, EJ handed over his acquired blind date with Cat to his brother, Chad. At the same time, he reached out to Marlena and the hospital's board, besides asking Belle to convince her brother, to let him buy the hospital. Simultaneously, Alex and Xander also planned to buy the medical facility, but Sarah ended up in the hospital as a patient.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the lives of Salem residents continue to navigate confrontations and associations on Days of Our Lives, one of the long-running daily soaps, airing on Peacock.

A quick glance at Kevin Lambert of Days of Our Lives

Chadwick Hopson as Kevin on DOOL (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

Kevin was introduced in 2001, played by Brett Lawrence, as a brainy student of Salem High. He was manipulated by Jan Spears to set up an experiment in the Chemistry lab that would spray Chloe Lane's hair with a smelly substance. This would force Chloe to visit the shower rooms to wash off.

Ad

At the girls' shower rooms, Jan and Mimi Lockhart had set up hidden cameras to record Chloe's bathing. They intended to put this recorded video on the website to be shown during the Last Blast Dance. Kevin, who was a junior, was unaware of the defaming plan.

Kevin was put in charge of the slide show at the Last Blast Dance, while Mimi secretly slid in the embarrassing pictures, leaving him shocked by the images on the show. However, he was exonerated after Jan and Mimi's actions were exposed.

Ad

Philip asks Kevin to steal the drug for him (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

Later, when he went on a study trip with his environmental science class, he hooked up with Mimi, Bonnie Lockhart's daughter. During the trip, he befriended Penny and Susan, and encouraged them to speak up for themselves. As a bridge between the popular kids and the outcasts, Kevin made the privileged ones realize how hurtful their nicknames for the outcasts were.

Ad

Kevin and Mimi's romance became strong by the end of the summer trip and during the next school year. However, Kevin joined a university out of state for his higher education, and left Salem and Mimi behind.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

Days of Our Lives: What is the current status of Kevin's arc?

Kevin Lambert was heard of again in 2019 when Days of Our Lives was renewed for its 56th season and its new Digital Series, titled Last Blast Reunion, was announced. It was announced by the channel that Chadwick Hopson was stepping into the role of Kevin for the digital series. However, he was recently brought in for the daily soap.

Ad

Ad

Tuesday's episode, dated May 13, 2025, found Philip Kiriakis telling his mother about Versavix, the experimental compound that can cure Bo Brady's sepsis. He also explained why EJ and Xander were buying the hospital along with Dr. Russell's lab to get their hands on the drug.

Philip's shortcut plan was to get the drug to help Bo while also pleasing his half-brother, Xander Kiriakis. As such, he called his longtime friend, Kevin Lambert, who works at Russell's lab. The upcoming episodes will see Philip elaborate on the favor he is asking from his former classmate.

Ad

The soap's spoilers suggest that Kevin will cave in to his friend's request and steal the box full of samples of Versavix. As such, when Shawn and Steve sneak into the lab to get Bo Brady's cure, they will see an empty cabinet. Meanwhile, Philip and Kevin freak out in the soap's promo. Whether they end up destroying the samples or are caught remains to be seen.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 12 to May 16, 2025)

Ad

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to catch Kevin in the act of theft in the forthcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More