Days of Our Lives recap (May 13, 2025): Johnny faces the past as Roman and Kate confess hidden truths

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 13, 2025, Roman’s secret about his missing gun came up again, putting Johnny back under suspicion just as he was starting therapy and trying to turn his life around. Kate also opened up to Roman about the fake letter Vivian had forged, and the two grew closer as they admitted to hiding things to protect their families.

Paulina gave Johnny a tough talk, warning him not to hurt Chanel again. Johnny, in return, shared his plans for therapy and said he didn’t want to follow in EJ’s footsteps. Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Xander apologized for past mistakes and shocked Sarah when Kayla revealed he was trying to buy the hospital.

At the same time, EJ charmed both Cat and the hospital board while keeping a condition in his offer secret. Philip tried to get ahead by reaching out to someone from his past and hoped a new sepsis cure could help Bo and make him look good to Xander.

Roman’s gun and the trouble it brings

Roman shocked Kate by revealing he had told Johnny where his gun was on the night EJ was shot. Soon after, the gun went missing. Roman rushed to the DiMera mansion and found it poorly hidden in a flower pot. He never told anyone, but the secret still bothered him.

Kate was surprised, but then shared her own secret that the letter Philip used against Vivian had been fake. She had stayed quiet to protect someone she loved. Their confessions brought them closer, and they agreed to be more honest with each other moving forward.

Johnny’s redemption tour and Paulina’s warning

As Johnny packed to leave the Salem Inn on Days of Our Lives, Paulina showed up. She warned him not to hurt Chanel again. Johnny said he was starting therapy, had a new job, and never shot EJ. He remembered the moment he pointed a gun at his father and said he didn’t want to be like him.

Paulina was unsure but listened. She seemed torn, but saw Johnny was trying to change. Their talk ended on a hopeful note, though Paulina made it clear she’d still be keeping an eye on him.

Xander faces his mistakes and plots his future

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Xander sat by Sarah’s side but got scolded for how he treated Felicia. Sarah told him to apologize, and Cat backed her up, saying his apology had to be real. Cat also mentioned her own mistakes, like pretending to be Abigail.

Later, Kayla accidentally told Sarah that Xander was trying to buy the hospital. Sarah was shocked, but Xander explained he wanted to do something meaningful, inspired by her family's connection to the hospital.

EJ’s charm offensive and mysterious conditions

EJ walked into Kayla’s office using a cane and said he’d called a board meeting for his hospital bid. He mentioned a small catch in his offer but didn’t explain it.

Outside, he ran into Cat. They joked and argued, but EJ used charm to break the tension. He said their messy past could be a weird kind of bond.

Later, at home on Days of Our Lives, EJ talked with Belle about his plan to win the hospital bid. He asked her to help sway votes, especially from her brother, knowing Xander was also in the race.

Philip’s ambition and a surprising motivation

Philip told Belle he wanted to help Xander win the hospital, hoping it would also fix their strained friendship. Later, he told Kate there was more to it as someone at the hospital had a possible cure for sepsis, and since Bo was sick with it, Philip had a personal reason to care.

Kate, who knew EJ’s offer had a catch, said it would be pulled if not accepted right away. Philip saw a chance to act fast and thought about bringing in Kevin Lambert, a scientist linked to the cure.

