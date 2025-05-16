Days of Our Lives recap (May 16, 2025): Xander attacks Philip, John is found alive, and Susan says goodbye

In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives aired on May 16, 2025, Susan left for a cruise, while Marlena worried about John. Xander grew suspicious of Philip, leading to a heated fight between the brothers.

Kayla, Steve, and Shawn searched for the stolen drug, but new clues and accusations made things worse. Dr. Russell wanted to keep things quiet, and Kevin’s nervous behavior raised red flags. Marlena then got a hopeful call about John. The episode ended with Xander attacking Philip after learning the truth.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 16, 2025

Marlena and Susan’s emotional farewell

Susan got ready to leave Salem for a world cruise with Roger and had a last breakfast with Marlena. While Susan was cheerful, Marlena was still worried about John’s disappearance. Susan tried to reassure her, but their talk was interrupted when EJ showed up and was asked to join them.

Susan started asking about EJ and Belle’s relationship, not noticing Marlena’s annoyance. When Susan talked too much, Marlena snapped but then apologized. She shared that Shane had called with hopeful news about John. EJ, heading to a doctor’s appointment, said goodbye, and Marlena reminded him how much she and John care about Belle.

Xander and Sarah’s interrupted escape

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Xander cared for Sarah as she recovered and apologized for canceling their trip. He suggested a "minimoon" in Salem and hinted at starting a family. But his mood changed when he heard news about Philip.

Xander grew suspicious and believed Philip was behind the hospital drug theft. Sarah asked him to be patient, especially with Titan at risk, but Xander was set on proving his theory.

A major accusation hits Kayla

In Kayla’s office on Days of Our Lives, she, Steve, and Shawn tried to figure out what happened to the missing sepsis drug. They found no signs of tampering. Dr. Russell barged in and accused Kayla of hiding something. Kayla denied it, saying if she had the drug, she'd be with Bo. Dr. Russell agreed to let Steve and Shawn investigate quietly to avoid federal trouble.

Xander corners Philip at the Salem Inn

Xander stormed into the Salem Inn and confronted Philip, accusing him of stealing the drug. Philip admitted it, claiming he did it to help Titan and save Bo. But Xander was furious. He brought up past betrayals, including a forged letter that ruined his life. Throwing off his jacket, Xander punched Philip, saying this time it was personal.

Kevin's cover crumbles

Steve and Shawn found out that Kevin had lab access during the drug theft. Outside, Kevin nervously waited for Philip by the dumpsters. Inside, Dr. Russell and Kayla questioned EJ, who denied being involved but looked shaken. Kayla then rushed to Sarah’s room and found her alone, confused, and worried about Xander.

Marlena’s prayers were answered

At the end of the day on Days of Our Lives, Marlena got the call she had been waiting for. John was found alive. She cried with relief, and Susan cheered. But her happiness faded when she suddenly shivered and said, “It feels like someone walked over my grave,” leaving a feeling of dread in the air.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

